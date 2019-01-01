Camp David Summit: US, South Korea, Japan condemn China's actions, strengthen alliances

US, South Korea, and Japan on Friday agreed to deepen military and economic ties. In a landmark summit held at Camp David, leaders of the three nations also made their strongest collective condemnation yet of China's "dangerous and aggressive behaviour" in the South China Sea.

The summit by the Biden Administration brought together American allies South Korea and Japan, and aimed to present a unified front in the face of China's rise and the nuclear threats posed by North Korea.

The meeting was attended by American President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

According to the joint statement issued after the summit, the three nations have committed to 'promptly' consult each other during crises and to respond to regional challenges, provocations, and threats that may affect their shared interests collectively.

Furthermore, as per Reuters, they have announced plans for annual trilateral military training exercises and annual trilateral summits.

They will also be sharing real-time information on North Korea missile launches by the end of this year.