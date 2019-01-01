Camp David Summit: US, South Korea, Japan condemn China's actions, strengthen alliances
The summit by the Biden Administration brought together American allies South Korea and Japan, and aimed to present a unified front in the face of China's rise and the nuclear threats posed by North Korea.
The meeting was attended by American President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
According to the joint statement issued after the summit, the three nations have committed to 'promptly' consult each other during crises and to respond to regional challenges, provocations, and threats that may affect their shared interests collectively.
Furthermore, as per Reuters, they have announced plans for annual trilateral military training exercises and annual trilateral summits.
They will also be sharing real-time information on North Korea missile launches by the end of this year. ...continue reading
WION - Aug 19
US, South Korea, and Japan on Friday agreed to deepen military and economic ties. In a landmark summit held at Camp David, leaders of the three nations also made their strongest collective condemnation yet of China's "dangerous and aggressive behaviour" in the South China Sea.
CNA - Aug 15
Japan marked the 78th anniversary of its surrender in World War II on Tuesday (Aug 15). For the first-time since the global pandemic, a full-scale national war memorial service was held in Tokyo to honour those who died in the war. CNA's Michiyo Ishida reports.
Arirang News - Aug 11
South Korea, the United States and Japan are looking to make top-level meetings and joint military drills regular in a joint statement that's reportedly being negotiated, ahead of a meeting between the three leaders at Camp David next Friday.
News On Japan - Aug 11
At the end of June, Japan's "national debt," which combines government bonds, borrowings, and short-term government securities, reached 1,276 trillion and 3,155 billion yen, the highest ever, as announced by the Ministry of Finance.
Japan Today - Aug 09
The deputy mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward resigned on Tuesday after facing criticism for mocking a female local assembly member as "pig" in an online workplace chat.
NHK - Aug 09
During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Aso Taro, the vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his willingness to further enhance bilateral ties.
NHK - Aug 08
A leading US newspaper says Chinese military hackers compromised Japan's classified defense networks three years ago.
NHK - Aug 08
Aso Taro, vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has laid flowers at the grave of the former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who fostered close ties with Japan.
South China Morning Post - Aug 07
Japan marked the 78th anniversary of when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people towards the end of World War II.
Al Jazeera - Aug 07
Iran’s foreign minister has met with top officials in Japan in the first such high-level visit in more than three years.
News On Japan - Aug 07
Japan's Minister of Justice has announced that foreign children under 18 years of age who were born and raised in Japan but lack residence status and are subject to deportation, can be granted a special residence status under certain conditions.
manilatimes.net - Aug 06
Japan's prime minister hit out at Russian threats to use nuclear weapons as the country marked the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Sunday.
Kyodo - Aug 04
Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto resigned as parliamentary vice foreign minister Friday amid allegations he received bribes amounting to tens of millions of yen from a wind power company.
Kyodo - Aug 04
Young activists in Japan have launched a petition urging the distributors of hit movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" to disavow the "Barbenheimer" hashtag referring to both films online amid controversy over memes involving atomic bomb images.
Reuters - Jul 29
A Japanese government panel recommended on Friday that the national average minimum wage be raised by 41 yen ($0.29) an hour to 1,002 yen, the biggest hike ever in value terms, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida makes wages a key focus of his policies.
manilatimes.net - Jul 28
A Japanese mayor has apologized after a public outcry over a flyer issued to pregnant women advising them on what most irritated husbands after their wives became mothers, an official said on Thursday.