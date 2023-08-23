Tokyo government now using generative AI at all bureaus

Tokyo officials set up a project team in May and drafted guidelines on using the technology. They include a ban on inputting personal information or confidential data.

An official with the environment bureau asked the AI system to write easy-to-read explanations of bureau projects for social media. The system offered 3 options.

The official said that the system can quickly come up with ideas that the human team hadn't thought of. But it is necessary to check what is generated for copyright violations or other issues.

Tokyo plans to use the technology for tasks such as summarizing the minutes of conferences.