Tokyo government now using generative AI at all bureaus
TOKYO, Aug 24 (NHK) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is now using generative artificial intelligence at all of its bureaus. About 50,000 civil servants can use the technology.
Tokyo officials set up a project team in May and drafted guidelines on using the technology. They include a ban on inputting personal information or confidential data.
An official with the environment bureau asked the AI system to write easy-to-read explanations of bureau projects for social media. The system offered 3 options.
The official said that the system can quickly come up with ideas that the human team hadn't thought of. But it is necessary to check what is generated for copyright violations or other issues.
Tokyo plans to use the technology for tasks such as summarizing the minutes of conferences. ...continue reading
Treated water release from Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant starts
NHK - Aug 24
Tokyo Electric Power Company has started to release treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Japan: N.Korean projectile flew over Okinawa toward Pacific
NHK - Aug 24
The Japanese government has announced a North Korean projectile likely flew over Japan's Okinawa Prefecture heading toward the Pacific Ocean.
N.Korea says spy satellite launch failed, will try again in October
NHK - Aug 24
North Korea has announced through its state-run media that its second attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure early Thursday.
Abe's legacy of expanded police power
East Asia Forum - Aug 24
Shinzo Abe's long tenure as prime minister of Japan is notable for many reasons, but perhaps his most enduring achievements were made in the Diet where he led colleagues in passing several highly controversial bills sure to have an impact for many years to come.
Education Ministry will seek funding to tackle teacher shortage
- Aug 23
Japan's education ministry plans to offer financial support to help schools attract new teachers. The move comes as fewer people want to enter the profession due to its long hours and heavy workload.
Japanese farmer has fought for decades to stay on his ancestral land in the middle of Narita airport
CBC News - Aug 23
Narita airport, one of Tokyo's main international gateways, projects an image of efficiency and service characteristic of Japan's economic prominence. But beneath the surface, there is a long and troubled history of farmland being seized and lives being lost over the airport's construction and continued presence.
Hong Kong to ban Japanese seafood imports from 10 prefectures
South China Morning Post - Aug 23
Hong Kong will impose an indefinite ban on Japanese seafood imports from 10 prefectures and publish the results of daily tests on other food from the country starting on Thursday, when Tokyo begins to discharge treated waste water from the Fukushima power plant.
Lawson turns to frozen rice balls to reduce deliveries
NHK - Aug 23
A major Japanese convenience store chain has started selling frozen "onigiri" rice balls on a trial basis. The aim is to reduce the frequency of deliveries to its outlets.
SoftBank-backed chip firm Arm to list on Nasdaq in over $60 bil. IPO
Kyodo - Aug 22
SoftBank Group Corp.-backed British chip designer Arm said Monday it has filed to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange, with its market capitalization estimated to exceed $60 billion in what could be the largest initial public offering this year.
Japan to release Fukushima water into ocean from Thursday
Reuters - Aug 22
Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing into the sea more than 1 million metric tonnes of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Aug. 24, going ahead with a plan heavily criticised by China.
Former PM Suga opens door to "ride-sharing"
News On Japan - Aug 22
Former Prime Minister Suga of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has indicated his intention to advance discussions within the party regarding the legalization of "ride-sharing" in Japan, where private individuals provide ride services similar to taxis using their own cars.
Japan's goldfish-catching contest lures 1,700 people
euronews.com - Aug 22
At an annual event in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, people demonstrated their skills at scooping up small goldfish on Sunday.
