Huge fun on Japan's tiny Enoshima Island
The small island of about 3 miles in circumference is home to a modern yacht harbor and beautiful beach and sea, offering various marine sports opportunities. The scenic and historical location attracts tourists year-round.
The island served as the venue for sailing competitions during the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, and again will be the site for the competitions of the 2020 Olympics. During our visit in early June, preparations were underway, which included a beach clean-up event and construction of structures for the Games.
Beyond being a popular beach destination, Enoshima’s island has been considered a holy place and a power spot since ancient times. Enoshima Shrine is believed to bring visitors happiness and fortune, along with progress in arts and studies. Interestingly, the shrine itself is made up of three separate shrines, one each for three sister goddesses, Hetsu-no-miya, Nakatsu-miya and Okutsu-no-miya. To visit the three shrines, pilgrims must visit the entire island as they are scattered throughout.
The island is accessible via two bridges, one for vehicles and the other for pedestrians. Having our van parked at a lot near the bridge, we started our exploration by going to Benzaiten Nakamisedori, a busy shopping street. Filled with inns, a spa, souvenir shops, restaurants and ice cream parlors, the street also has some establishments with several hundred years of history. Among them, Iwamatsuya Hotel is especially famous, as it was established as a lodge for pilgrims over 700 years ago. ...continue reading
stripes.com - Sep 03
Enoshima Island, near the old samurai capital of Kamakura, is a must-see for tourists visiting the area.
Abroad in Japan - Sep 03
Mount Fuji is Japan's tallest mountain at 3,776m. 10 years after my last attempt, I'm back to ensure Japan's most eccentric man reach the summit in time for his 50th birthday.
South China Morning Post - Sep 02
A cafe in Tokyo’s Harajuku district in Japan has introduced upright sleeping pods for customers needing to catch a few winks. Dubbed Giraffepod, the phone booth-sized pod allows users to nap while standing up, similar to giraffes.
WION - Sep 02
Japan this year recorded the country's highest-ever average temperature since the inception of records in 1898, the weather agency on Friday said.
News On Japan - Sep 01
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the culture of "public drinking" around Tokyo's Shibuya Station has been growing among locals and foreigners alike, forcing authorities to crack down on nuisance behaviour.
NHK - Aug 30
Tokyu Railways has started a trial of a system that allows passengers to go through ticket gates with their credit cards. One aim is to make it easier for foreign tourists to pay for train fares.
News On Japan - Aug 28
Nagoya's "Nippon Domannaka Festival," one of the largest team dance events in the region, locally referred to as "domatsuri," was held over the weekend in 15 venues around the city, with participation from 183 teams from both within Japan and overseas.
Tokyo Creative - Aug 28
Hokkaido is usually a winter destination, but it’s fun during the summer too! We explore the Kutchan area, eating popular local dishes like soup curry!
ONLY in JAPAN - Aug 28
Japan has a problem, overtourism.
News On Japan - Aug 27
One of Japan's three mystical festivals, the 400-year-old Yoshida Fire Festival, was held Saturday night at a shrine at the foot of Mount Fuji, Fujiyoshida City, to pray for safe mountain climbing and to appease volcanic eruptions.
News On Japan - Aug 26
Starting from October 1, you will be able to reserve reserved seats on crowded holiday Shinkansen trains up to 1 year in advance.
News On Japan - Aug 25
The latest video of Fantasy Springs, a new area at Tokyo DisneySea scheduled to open next spring, has been released.
Reuters - Aug 24
Chinese group tours are back in Japan but anyone banking on them arriving in droves and splashing around cash like they did before the pandemic is likely to be disappointed.
NHK - Aug 23
Japanese weather officials forecast hot weather for much of Japan in the three months from September to November.
euronews.com - Aug 22
At an annual event in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, people demonstrated their skills at scooping up small goldfish on Sunday.
canindia.com - Aug 22
Japan's Transport Ministry has abolished the requirement for taxi drivers to display their name and photograph in their vehicles, local media reported on Monday.