Halloween revelers urged to avoid Shibuya Station area

Shibuya Mayor Hasebe Ken spoke to reporters on Tuesday about measures the ward intends to take to deal with crowds of young people and foreign visitors who congregate near the station around the holiday.

The ward is stepping up vigilance as more tourists are expected on the first Halloween since the government downgraded the coronavirus in May.

By ordinance, drinking in public places such as parks and roads near Shibuya Station will be restricted from October 27 to November 1.

Convenience stores and other establishments in those areas will be asked to refrain from selling alcohol on October 28 and 31, when the number of visitors is expected to peak.

About 100 security staff will be deployed near the station to urge people to keep moving.

Hasebe said the ward has a strong sense of crisis about securing safety as October is the tourist season and extreme congestion is expected.