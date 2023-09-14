Japan's Prince Hisahito tests positive for COVID-19

TOKYO, Sep 15 ( NHK ) - Japan's Prince Hisahito tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He is the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne after his father, Crown Prince Akishino.

The Imperial Household Agency says the prince had a fever on Wednesday after returning home from school. He took an antigen test but the result was negative.

The prince was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus when he was tested again on Thursday morning. Agency officials say he will rest through Monday.

The officials say his parents, Crown Prince and Princess Akishino, both tested negative.