Man lying on highway hit by garbage truck
HIROSHIMA, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - A man lying on a road in Hiroshima City was struck and killed by a garbage collection truck early Sunday morning.
The accident occurred on National Route 54 in Nishihara, Asaminami Ward, Hiroshima City. Shortly after 1:00 AM, a garbage collection truck traveling north on the highway struck the man lying on the road.
The man who was struck was identified as Yasuhiro Aoki (61), an employee of a company in Asaminami Ward, Hiroshima City. He was transported to hospital but suffered severe head injuries and died approximately 1 hour later.
Aoki was lying on the side of the road, next to the central median, with no pedestrian crossing nearby. Police are investigating the cause of the accident, including why he was on the road.
News On Japan - Sep 18
