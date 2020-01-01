Yamato Transport goes all electric in Kyoto
KYOTO, Oct 03 (News On Japan) - Delivery giant Yamato Transport has replaced all delivery vans at its Kyoto branch with electric vehicles.
Along with electrifying all 32 collection and delivery vehicles, solar panels on the roof of the 'Hachiman Branch' in Kyoto began full-scale operation at the end of September as a model store for energy management, including charging EVs at night to alleviate uneven peak power usage.
Yamato Holdings aims to introduce 20,000 EVs by 2030 in order to achieve carbon neutrality.
A Yamato Transport executive said, "Our goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 48% compared to the 2020 level by 2030."
Yamato Transport goes all electric in Kyoto
News On Japan - Oct 03
Delivery giant Yamato Transport has replaced all delivery vans at its Kyoto branch with electric vehicles.
News On Japan - Oct 03
Delivery giant Yamato Transport has replaced all delivery vans at its Kyoto branch with electric vehicles.
Japan cuts off $2 billion used-car exports to Russia
The Moscow Times - Oct 03
Japan has cut off a lucrative $2-billion backchannel for used-car exports to Russia, Reuters reported Monday, citing trade data and market participants.
The Moscow Times - Oct 03
Japan has cut off a lucrative $2-billion backchannel for used-car exports to Russia, Reuters reported Monday, citing trade data and market participants.
Johnny & Associates dissolving to focus on victim compensation
NHK - Oct 02
Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates says it's dissolving to focus on compensating the victims of its late founder.
NHK - Oct 02
Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates says it's dissolving to focus on compensating the victims of its late founder.
Minimum wages rise in Japan from October
NHK - Oct 02
Minimum wages are rising across Japan from the start of October amid rising prices, with a majority of prefectures implementing an increase on Sunday.
NHK - Oct 02
Minimum wages are rising across Japan from the start of October amid rising prices, with a majority of prefectures implementing an increase on Sunday.
Japan launches new invoice system
NHK - Oct 01
Japan has introduced a new invoice system designed to more accurately calculate the amount that businesses must pay in consumption tax under the country's dual tax rate structure.
NHK - Oct 01
Japan has introduced a new invoice system designed to more accurately calculate the amount that businesses must pay in consumption tax under the country's dual tax rate structure.
Construction of Japan's tallest skyscraper begins near Tokyo Station
Kyodo - Oct 01
Construction of a new skyscraper, set to be Japan's tallest building with a height of about 390 meters, has begun near Tokyo Station, developer Mitsubishi Estate Co. said.
Kyodo - Oct 01
Construction of a new skyscraper, set to be Japan's tallest building with a height of about 390 meters, has begun near Tokyo Station, developer Mitsubishi Estate Co. said.
Arrests made in illegal dispatch of Cambodian trainees
News On Japan - Sep 30
Three individuals, including the president of a human resources dispatch company, have been arrested on suspicion of dispatching Cambodian trainee workers who had disappeared from their training sites at Japanese companies to a transportation company for employment.
News On Japan - Sep 30
Three individuals, including the president of a human resources dispatch company, have been arrested on suspicion of dispatching Cambodian trainee workers who had disappeared from their training sites at Japanese companies to a transportation company for employment.
Water bills creeping higher, aging pipes, population decline to blame
News On Japan - Sep 28
While escalating energy costs have been grabbing headlines in Japan, water supply charges are rising nationwide, with some predicting a "tenfold" increase due to aging water pipes.
News On Japan - Sep 28
While escalating energy costs have been grabbing headlines in Japan, water supply charges are rising nationwide, with some predicting a "tenfold" increase due to aging water pipes.
The Secret of Japanese Denim: A MUST-HAVE for Your Wardrobe
THE CASUAL - Sep 28
Discover the timeless allure of Japanese denim! Join Reggie Casual as he delves into the world of Japanese denim fashion, its unique craftsmanship, and the cultural significance that sets it apart.
THE CASUAL - Sep 28
Discover the timeless allure of Japanese denim! Join Reggie Casual as he delves into the world of Japanese denim fashion, its unique craftsmanship, and the cultural significance that sets it apart.
'Income ceiling' holding Japan's part-time workers back
News On Japan - Sep 27
Part-time employees in Japan are limiting their working hours to avoid the burden of social insurance premiums, creating an income ceiling beyond which they are unwilling to work.
News On Japan - Sep 27
Part-time employees in Japan are limiting their working hours to avoid the burden of social insurance premiums, creating an income ceiling beyond which they are unwilling to work.
Japan's MUFG Bank, two others lead US$290 million Sierra Space fundraising
CNA - Sep 27
MUFG Bank is among three Japanese firms leading a US$290-million fundraising round for US spaceship company Sierra Space, spearheading a commercial "spaceport" project in the southwestern region of Oita, the Nikkei daily said on Tuesday (Sep 26).
CNA - Sep 27
MUFG Bank is among three Japanese firms leading a US$290-million fundraising round for US spaceship company Sierra Space, spearheading a commercial "spaceport" project in the southwestern region of Oita, the Nikkei daily said on Tuesday (Sep 26).
Nissan to go EV-only in Europe by 2030
NHK - Sep 26
Nissan Motor has ramped up its electric vehicle strategy in Europe with a bold new target. It plans to sell only EVs there by 2030.
NHK - Sep 26
Nissan Motor has ramped up its electric vehicle strategy in Europe with a bold new target. It plans to sell only EVs there by 2030.
Singapore is Japan's top property investor in 2023: report
Business Times - Sep 25
Singapore became the biggest investor in Japan's real estate sector this year, lured by the yen's weakness and growing demand in logistics and hospitality industries, according to Knight Frank.
Business Times - Sep 25
Singapore became the biggest investor in Japan's real estate sector this year, lured by the yen's weakness and growing demand in logistics and hospitality industries, according to Knight Frank.
'CROSS FM' Chairman Horiemon begins radio wave experiment
News On Japan - Sep 24
Japanese entrepreneur Takafumi Horie held a press conference Friday announcing a 'big experiment' for his recently purchased radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu.
News On Japan - Sep 24
Japanese entrepreneur Takafumi Horie held a press conference Friday announcing a 'big experiment' for his recently purchased radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu.
Duolingo's Japan user base increases fivefold
News On Japan - Sep 24
One of the most widely used language learning apps in the world, "Duolingo," continues to grow in Japan, with the number of users increasing fivefold over the past three years.
News On Japan - Sep 24
One of the most widely used language learning apps in the world, "Duolingo," continues to grow in Japan, with the number of users increasing fivefold over the past three years.
More firms avoid using Johnny & Associates entertainers for their ads
NHK - Sep 23
A survey by a private research firm in Japan has found an increasing number of listed companies are severing ties with talent agency Johnny & Associates over reported sex abuse by its late founder.
NHK - Sep 23
A survey by a private research firm in Japan has found an increasing number of listed companies are severing ties with talent agency Johnny & Associates over reported sex abuse by its late founder.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7