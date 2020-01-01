Yamato Transport goes all electric in Kyoto

KYOTO, Oct 03 ( News On Japan ) - Delivery giant Yamato Transport has replaced all delivery vans at its Kyoto branch with electric vehicles.

Along with electrifying all 32 collection and delivery vehicles, solar panels on the roof of the 'Hachiman Branch' in Kyoto began full-scale operation at the end of September as a model store for energy management, including charging EVs at night to alleviate uneven peak power usage.

Yamato Holdings aims to introduce 20,000 EVs by 2030 in order to achieve carbon neutrality.

A Yamato Transport executive said, "Our goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 48% compared to the 2020 level by 2030."