Squirrel eating poisonous mushroom?
SAPPORO, Oct 18 (News On Japan) - A squirrel caught munching on a poisonous mushroom in northern Japan sparked hot debate on social media last week.
The squirrel is seen holding down the mushroom with its front paws and taking a bite of what is known as the 'Amanita muscaria' (Fly Agaric).
If humans consume it, they can experience symptoms such as dizziness and nausea within about 30 minutes, and there are cases where it can even be fatal.
Two nights after the squirrel was captured on video, a deer appeared at the same location.
The cap of the mushroom is missing, with only the stem remaining.
The deer sniffs it intensely before munching away. While the stem also contains poison, the deer devours it without hesitation.
Professor Kenji Suenaga from the Graduate School of Science at Kobe University said, "While it's poisonous for humans, the toxic component gives it a delicious taste for creatures like squirrel and deer. It's believed that they have a resistance to the poison."
The story doesn't end there.
The morning after the deer ate the mushroom, the squirrel appeared. Realizing that the mushroom was gone, it frantically began searching everywhere.
It was a bittersweet reality for the squirrel, realizing 'you shouldn't save your favorite food for last.'
News On Japan - Oct 18
A mother and child were struck by a car near the entrance of a hospital in Hokkaido, resulting in the death of the girl.
News On Japan - Oct 18
A squirrel caught munching on a poisonous mushroom in northern Japan sparked hot debate on social media last week.
News On Japan - Oct 17
Starting from next spring, smoking rooms will be phased out on all Shinkansen trains operated by JR Tokai, JR West Japan, and JR Kyushu, making the entire trip smoke-free.
News On Japan - Oct 17
This year's prefectural attractiveness ranking placed Hokkaido in 1st place, Kyoto Prefecture in 2nd place, and Okinawa Prefecture in 3rd place, marking the same top three for the fourth consecutive year.
News On Japan - Oct 16
Workman, a major work wear company, announced its expansion into the global market in August of this year, starting with the opening of a store in Taiwan in 2027.
News On Japan - Oct 16
Tokyo police have conducted a mass guidance operation targeting junior high and high school students out late at night in Kabukicho, with the number of cases increasing sevenfold compared to before the pandemic.
News On Japan - Oct 14
Diggers have broken through the Chuo Shinkansen's main tunnel of the futuristic maglev line for the first time since excavation began in March last year.
News On Japan - Oct 14
One of the largest autumn festivals in the Kanto region has begun in Katori City, Chiba Prefecture, where 4-ton floats are moved in sync around the shape of the Japanese character "の".
News On Japan - Oct 13
A third-generation Korean woman living in Japan who sought compensation from a man who had posted discriminatory comments such as "Go back to your homeland," on his blog, has won a court battle which ruled the posts illegal.
News On Japan - Oct 13
This year, the number of human casualties caused by bears in Japan is at an all-time high, with the animals now appearing in urban areas where sightings have previously been rare.
News On Japan - Oct 13
Kobe City's population has decreased to below 1.5 million for the first time in 22 years.
News On Japan - Oct 13
Two American nationals, who were previously arrested for entering a construction site and live streaming the incident, have been arrested again on suspicion of causing a disturbance at a beef bowl restaurant.
News On Japan - Oct 13
The Fujieda Festival is held once every three years in Shizuoka Prefecture, with various local food stalls, known as "yatai," parading through the streets, entertaining the visiting crowds.
News On Japan - Oct 13
A former high school student accused of stabbing three individuals, including students taking the University Entrance Examination, in front of the University of Tokyo, has admitted to the charges in court.
News On Japan - Oct 13
A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pulling down the underwear of a woman in her 20s and touching her lower body inside a JR Saikyo Line train.
News On Japan - Oct 12
When we think of luminescent creatures, we often envision fireflies emitting a fantastical, soft glow, or the stunning bioluminescence of deep-sea creatures like jellyfish and firefly squids. However, a new discovery has emerged after an 80-year hiatus - the 'glowing' snail.