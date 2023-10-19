National Health Insurance premiums to be raised
TOKYO, Oct 28 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has proposed raising the upper limit on annual insurance premiums for self-employed people by 20,000 yen starting next year.
National Health Insurance is an insurance system that self-employed people and non-regular employees enroll in.
Premiums increase depending on the person's ability to pay, but there is a cap on the amount.
From next fiscal year, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare will raise the upper limit for medical care from 870,000 yen to 890,000 yen among insurance premiums consisting of "medical care" and "nursing care" in order to respond to rising medical costs due to factors such as the aging of the population.
Targets are high-income households with an annual income of approximately 11.6 million yen or more, which is expected to account for 1.35% of all subscribers.
On the other hand, the upper limit of 170,000 yen for nursing care paid by members aged 40 to 64 will remain unchanged.
The maximum amount of National Health Insurance premiums has been raised almost every year, except for fiscal year 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
News On Japan - Oct 28
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has proposed raising the upper limit on annual insurance premiums for self-employed people by 20,000 yen starting next year.
NHK - Oct 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told lawmakers of the ruling parties to work out the details of a tax cut and subsidies plan as part of a new economic package.
East Asia Forum - Oct 25
On 24 August 2023, immediately after Japanese authorities released treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, China suspended all seafood imports from Japan.
News On Japan - Oct 24
The Japanese government is considering specific measures to return a portion of increased tax revenues to the public, including a fixed 40,000 yen payment to taxpayers, and 70,000 yen to non-taxable households.
NHK - Oct 23
Japan's main governing Liberal Democratic Party won one of the two Diet by-elections held on Sunday. The LDP lost the other seat to an opposition-backed candidate.
NHK - Oct 21
The organizer of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, has formerly told relevant parties that construction costs for the event are expected to be up to 235 billion yen, or about 1.57 billion dollars.
thedefensepost.com - Oct 21
Japan has ordered over 300 Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifles from arms manufacturer Saab.
News On Japan - Oct 20
Hideo Taru, Japan's ambassador to China, says the Japanese embassy still receives 15,000 nuisance calls a day, and is calling for Sino-Japanese relations to regain rationality.
navalnews.com - Oct 20
The Japanese Ministry of Defense’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) announced that it has accomplished a ship-board firing test of a railgun for the first time in the world. The test was conducted with the cooperation of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).
NHK - Oct 19
Japan's Supreme Court has ruled that the disparity in the value of votes in last year's Upper House election was constitutional.
AP - Oct 17
Japan criticized Russia’s announcement that it’s joining China in banning the imports of Japanese seafood in response to the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant.
NHK - Oct 15
A South Korean military aircraft has arrived at a military base near Seoul, carrying 51 Japanese among more than 200 evacuees from Israel.
NHK - Oct 13
Japan's education and culture ministry has requested a court order to remove the religious corporation status of a group formerly known as the Unification Church.
NHK - Oct 12
Japan's government has compiled a set of measures to reduce the pressing problem of hay fever. It aims to cut pollen dispersal in half over 30 years by reducing cedar forests.
Japan Times - Oct 10
A bill pending before the Saitama Prefectural Assembly that would have made it illegal for guardians to leave children unattended at home or let them play outside by themselves will be withdrawn following a public uproar.
NHK - Oct 10
The opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has decided to expel Suzuki Muneo, who recently visited Russia without submitting a prior notification and is believed to have made controversial remarks there.