46 years since Yokota Megumi was abducted by N.Korea

Yokota Megumi was abducted in Niigata City on the Sea of Japan coast while on her way home from school on November 15, 1977.

Her mother Sakie told NHK on Tuesday that she has given speeches and collected signatures across the country to rescue Megumi.

She said she has also asked current and previous prime ministers for help, but she cannot help wondering why the issue has made so little progress.

The mother said she is filled with frustration, despair and sadness.

Sakie urged the government to take determined steps and hold a summit with North Korea as soon as possible to bring back all the victims.

Japan's government says North Korean agents abducted at least 17 citizens in the 1970s and 1980s. Five returned in 2002, but the other 12 remain unaccounted for.