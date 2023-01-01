Car rams into Israeli Embassy in Tokyo
TOKYO, Nov 16 (News On Japan) - A car crashed into the barricades near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday morning, injuring a police officer.
Just before 11 AM, in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, a car rammed into the barricades near the Israeli Embassy.
A police officer was reported to have broken bones his left hand.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man in his 50s, believed to be associated with a right-wing group, for obstructing the execution of public duties. They are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.
46 years since Yokota Megumi was abducted by N.Korea
Wednesday marks 46 years since a 13-year-old junior high school girl was kidnapped by North Korean agents.
Japan's state minister of finance resigns over tax delinquency
Japan's government has approved the resignation of State Minister of Finance Kanda Kenji, who repeatedly failed to pay taxes for his company.
NHK poll: Kishida Cabinet support rate drops below 30 percent
An NHK opinion poll shows the approval rate for the Cabinet of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has fallen below 30 percent for the first time since he took office two years ago.
33-year-old becomes youngest female mayor in Japan's history
A 33-year-old woman has been elected to the top job of Yawata City in Kyoto Prefecture, making her the youngest female mayor in the nation's history.
Russia terminates agreement with Japan regarding safe disposal of nuclear weapons
The Russian government has declared an end to the Japan-Russia non-nuclear cooperation agreement, which involved the safe disposal of nuclear weapons, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website on November 9.
Kishida, Cabinet ministers to return increased portion of salary, Matsuno says
Japan's top government spokesperson has said the prime minister, his ministers and some other senior officials will return salary increases to the state coffers if a pay-raise bill for such people is enacted.
Japan PM doesn't intend to dissolve Lower House in 2023
Government sources say Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio does not intend to dissolve the Lower House this year. Kishida intends to focus on economic measures to tackle rising prices for the time being.
South China Sea: Kishida says Japan cooperating with Philippines, US amid Beijing tensions
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday his country, the Philippines and the United States were cooperating to protect the freedom of the South China Sea as he committed to help enhance Manila’s security capabilities.
Hong Kong student sentenced over online posts in Japan
A court in Hong Kong has sentenced a 23-year-old woman to two months in jail for sedition. The charges relate to social media posts she made while studying in Japan.
Japan unveils $113 billion package to cushion inflation
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday the government will spend over 17 trillion yen, or $113 billion, on a package of measures to cushion the economic blow from inflation, which will include tax cuts.
10 Japanese nationals evacuate from Gaza
A Japanese government official says ten Japanese nationals and their eight Palestinian family members have evacuated to Egypt from the Gaza Strip.
Chinese, Japanese coast guards face off again near disputed islands
Chinese and Japanese coast guard ships have faced off around disputed islands in the East China Sea. It is the second such incident in two weeks.
US military begins Japan seafood purchases to counter China ban
The US military has decided to buy Japan’s seafood in bulk in an effort to offset China’s ban in the wake of the Fukushima water release.
Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza
Around 1,000 demonstrators from Japan’s Muslim community gathered in the Ichigaya district of Tokyo near the Israeli Embassy on Sunday to protest against the bombing of Gaza.
National Health Insurance premiums to be raised
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has proposed raising the upper limit on annual insurance premiums for self-employed people by 20,000 yen starting next year.
