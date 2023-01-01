Car rams into Israeli Embassy in Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov 16 ( News On Japan ) - A car crashed into the barricades near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday morning, injuring a police officer.

Just before 11 AM, in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, a car rammed into the barricades near the Israeli Embassy.

A police officer was reported to have broken bones his left hand.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man in his 50s, believed to be associated with a right-wing group, for obstructing the execution of public duties. They are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.