Japanese 'naked' comedy live in Shanghai
BEIJING, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - A live show held in China on Friday night featured popular Japanese comedians, including Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura, or 'Tony' Yasumura, who presented his 'nude' act while wearing full-body tights.
Friday night's live in Shanghai attracted citizens experiencing 'Japanese comedy' for the first time, amid tighter regulations against naked expression.
Tony adhered to Chinese standards, presenting his act in a full skin-toned body suit, explaining in Chinese, "Don't worry, I'm wearing clothes!"
A Shanghai observer said, "It's very bold. Such performances do not exist in China."
The president of Yoshimoto Creative Agency visited Shanghai together with the performance, which was adjusted to local standards in readiness for the company's full-scale entry into China, TV Asahi reports.
News On Japan - Nov 18
A live show held in China on Friday night featured popular Japanese comedians, including Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura, or 'Tony' Yasumura, who presented his 'nude' act while wearing full-body tights.
NHK - Nov 18
Japan's space agency says it aims to make a second attempt to launch the country's new flagship H3 rocket by the end of next March.
News On Japan - Nov 17
A low-pressure system moving over Japan on Friday turned into a 'late autumn storm', with winds in Hokkaido strong enough to rip off roofs.
News On Japan - Nov 17
Construction on the final upgrade for JR Shibuya Station will begin after the last train on Friday night, suspending services on the Yamanote Line between Osaki Station to Ikebukuro Station until first train on Monday morning.
News On Japan - Nov 17
As investigations continue into 'cannabis gummies' in Japan, police have discovered another product by the same manufacturer to contain illegal cannabis-derived ingredients.
News On Japan - Nov 17
The Japan Pharmaceutical Association will begin experimental sales of "emergency contraceptives," aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies, at approximately 150 pharmacies nationwide starting from Nov 28 as part of a feasibility study to make them available without a doctor's prescription.
News On Japan - Nov 17
The new island that emerged off the coast of Iwo Jima last month continues to spew ash and lava every few minutes.
News On Japan - Nov 16
A man claiming to be of Guatemalan nationality, who was arrested for breaking into a house in Tokyo, has been implicated in a string of burglaries totaling 5 million yen.
News On Japan - Nov 16
A car crashed into the barricades near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday morning, injuring a police officer.
News On Japan - Nov 16
A Kabukicho host with the highest monthly sales in Tokyo's red light district has been arrested for assaulting a female customer who owed him money.
News On Japan - Nov 16
Last year's average global concentration of greenhouse gases recorded their highest levels since statistics began in 1984, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
News On Japan - Nov 16
As international travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, the global proliferation of bed bugs is raising concerns in Japan, where experts are now warning of an unavoidable spread of these blood-sucking insects.
News On Japan - Nov 16
Japan is witnessing a rapid increase in foreign nationals disappearing after arriving as tourists.
News On Japan - Nov 15
Several young people in Tokyo have recently been sent to hospital after complaining of feeling sick from consuming "cannabis gummies".
News On Japan - Nov 15
A 49-year-old driver of a modified car has been arrested after his tire fell off and knocked a young girl unconscious, leaving her in critical condition in Sapporo on Tuesday.
News On Japan - Nov 15
Footage captured by a dashcam in Fukuoka on Tuesday shows a fish falling from the sky, making a direct hit on a car's windshield.