Vandals attack home of Jewish US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel by defacing fence with the word NAZIS

The home of the US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel became the target of anti-Semitic vandals over the weekend who spray painted the word 'Nazis' on a fence outside his house in Michigan.

Emanuel, 63, a Jewish-American who was formerly the mayor of Chicago and is considered one of former President Barack Obama's closest confidantes, was not home at the time of the incident which occurred in the beach community of Union Pier, around 75 miles north of the Windy City.

'Our family is very proud of how our friends, neighbors and the community have rallied to our support and in a singular voice in condemning hatred and bigotry,' Emanuel said in a brief statement.

There was no attempt at a break-in and the former mayor quickly arranged for the graffiti to be removed.