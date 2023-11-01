Japan to ban cannabinoid HHCH from Dec. 2 after gummies make many ill
TOKYO, Nov 22 (Kyodo) - A Japanese health ministry panel on Tuesday decided to ban HHCH, a synthetic cannabinoid, from Dec. 2 after many people who consumed gummies containing the compound had to go to the hospital.
The panel will add hexahydrocannabihexol to the list of illicit drugs in Japan, encompassing possession, use and distribution, ministry officials said.
Currently, HHCH is not banned in Japan although the substance has structures similar to THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, which is derived from cannabis and already prohibited in the country. ...continue reading
Nov 22 (ANNnewsCH) - いわゆる「大麻グミ」を巡り、立ち入り検査が入りました。 ...continue reading
N.Korean projectile apparently flew over Japan
NHK - Nov 22
The Japanese government announced on Tuesday at 10:46 p.m., local time, that North Korea launched at least one missile. It likely flew over Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa toward the Pacific Ocean.
NHK - Nov 22
The Japanese government announced on Tuesday at 10:46 p.m., local time, that North Korea launched at least one missile. It likely flew over Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa toward the Pacific Ocean.
Japan to ban cannabinoid HHCH from Dec. 2 after gummies make many ill
Kyodo - Nov 22
A Japanese health ministry panel on Tuesday decided to ban HHCH, a synthetic cannabinoid, from Dec. 2 after many people who consumed gummies containing the compound had to go to the hospital.
Kyodo - Nov 22
A Japanese health ministry panel on Tuesday decided to ban HHCH, a synthetic cannabinoid, from Dec. 2 after many people who consumed gummies containing the compound had to go to the hospital.
Vandals attack home of Jewish US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel by defacing fence with the word NAZIS
dailymail.co.uk - Nov 22
The home of the US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel became the target of anti-Semitic vandals over the weekend who spray painted the word 'Nazis' on a fence outside his house in Michigan.
dailymail.co.uk - Nov 22
The home of the US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel became the target of anti-Semitic vandals over the weekend who spray painted the word 'Nazis' on a fence outside his house in Michigan.
Japan condemns Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack of cargo ship in Red Sea
CNA - Nov 21
Japan has condemned the seizure of a Japanese-operated cargo ship by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, south of Israel.
CNA - Nov 21
Japan has condemned the seizure of a Japanese-operated cargo ship by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, south of Israel.
Daisaku Ikeda: Influential leader of Japan's Soka Gakkai Buddhist group dies
AOL - Nov 19
Daisaku Ikeda, a former leader of Japan's influential Buddhist group Soka Gakkai, has died at the age of 95.
AOL - Nov 19
Daisaku Ikeda, a former leader of Japan's influential Buddhist group Soka Gakkai, has died at the age of 95.
Edogawa installs 80 cameras to tackle highest bicycle theft rate in Tokyo
News On Japan - Nov 18
Edogawa Ward in Tokyo, which has the highest incidence of bicycle thefts in the city, announced the installation of 80 surveillance cameras in bicycle parking areas at private condominiums and other locations.
News On Japan - Nov 18
Edogawa Ward in Tokyo, which has the highest incidence of bicycle thefts in the city, announced the installation of 80 surveillance cameras in bicycle parking areas at private condominiums and other locations.
Xi, Kishida reaffirm strategic, mutually beneficial China-Japan ties
CCTV Video News Agency - Nov 18
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in San Francisco of the United States on Nov. 16, reaffirming the positioning of comprehensively advancing the strategic and mutually beneficial relations between China and Japan.
CCTV Video News Agency - Nov 18
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in San Francisco of the United States on Nov. 16, reaffirming the positioning of comprehensively advancing the strategic and mutually beneficial relations between China and Japan.
No Backing Down For Tokyo’s Renewed Threat Mitigation – Analysis
eurasiareview.com - Nov 18
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s inaugural two-day visit to Malaysia heralded a new strategic bulwark of defence and security criticality.
eurasiareview.com - Nov 18
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s inaugural two-day visit to Malaysia heralded a new strategic bulwark of defence and security criticality.
Car rams into Israeli Embassy in Tokyo
News On Japan - Nov 16
A car crashed into the barricades near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday morning, injuring a police officer.
News On Japan - Nov 16
A car crashed into the barricades near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday morning, injuring a police officer.
46 years since Yokota Megumi was abducted by N.Korea
NHK - Nov 15
Wednesday marks 46 years since a 13-year-old junior high school girl was kidnapped by North Korean agents.
NHK - Nov 15
Wednesday marks 46 years since a 13-year-old junior high school girl was kidnapped by North Korean agents.
Japan's state minister of finance resigns over tax delinquency
NHK - Nov 14
Japan's government has approved the resignation of State Minister of Finance Kanda Kenji, who repeatedly failed to pay taxes for his company.
NHK - Nov 14
Japan's government has approved the resignation of State Minister of Finance Kanda Kenji, who repeatedly failed to pay taxes for his company.
NHK poll: Kishida Cabinet support rate drops below 30 percent
NHK - Nov 14
An NHK opinion poll shows the approval rate for the Cabinet of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has fallen below 30 percent for the first time since he took office two years ago.
NHK - Nov 14
An NHK opinion poll shows the approval rate for the Cabinet of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has fallen below 30 percent for the first time since he took office two years ago.
33-year-old becomes youngest female mayor in Japan's history
News On Japan - Nov 13
A 33-year-old woman has been elected to the top job of Yawata City in Kyoto Prefecture, making her the youngest female mayor in the nation's history.
News On Japan - Nov 13
A 33-year-old woman has been elected to the top job of Yawata City in Kyoto Prefecture, making her the youngest female mayor in the nation's history.
Russia terminates agreement with Japan regarding safe disposal of nuclear weapons
News On Japan - Nov 10
The Russian government has declared an end to the Japan-Russia non-nuclear cooperation agreement, which involved the safe disposal of nuclear weapons, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website on November 9.
News On Japan - Nov 10
The Russian government has declared an end to the Japan-Russia non-nuclear cooperation agreement, which involved the safe disposal of nuclear weapons, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website on November 9.
Kishida, Cabinet ministers to return increased portion of salary, Matsuno says
NHK - Nov 10
Japan's top government spokesperson has said the prime minister, his ministers and some other senior officials will return salary increases to the state coffers if a pay-raise bill for such people is enacted.
NHK - Nov 10
Japan's top government spokesperson has said the prime minister, his ministers and some other senior officials will return salary increases to the state coffers if a pay-raise bill for such people is enacted.
Japan PM doesn't intend to dissolve Lower House in 2023
NHK - Nov 09
Government sources say Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio does not intend to dissolve the Lower House this year. Kishida intends to focus on economic measures to tackle rising prices for the time being.
NHK - Nov 09
Government sources say Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio does not intend to dissolve the Lower House this year. Kishida intends to focus on economic measures to tackle rising prices for the time being.