How to draw a cute squirrel with crayon. For Beginners
Watercolor by Shibasaki -- Nov 22
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. Today I would like to draw a cute little squirrel with crayon. You are also welcome to try drawing while watching the video.
Japan holds exams for foreigners newly eligible for Category 2 residence status
NHK - Nov 21
Japan has begun holding exams for foreign workers whose job types have been newly added to the list of fields that are eligible to get the country's Category 2 residence status.
False molestation video sparks debate
News On Japan - Nov 20
A video discussing false molestation accusations ("chikan enzai") has been resonating on social media, coinciding with the introduction of a men-only carriage.
Japan's school lunch programs at risk, many contractors making losses
News On Japan - Nov 18
The sudden shutdown of Hoyu, a company managing school lunch programs, in September has had widespread effects, as school meal providers nationwide face critical losses.
Foreign workers in Japan can switch jobs in 1 to 2 years under plan
Nikkei - Nov 17
Foreign workers in a new international trainee program that Japan plans to launch may be able to switch jobs after up to two years, according to a new proposal published by an expert government panel Wednesday.
Japanese Americans were jailed in a desert. Survivors worry a wind farm will overshadow the past.
nbcnews.com - Nov 16
Behind the barbed wire, the little boy pressed his ink-covered index finger onto the mint-green exit card. And a photograph was snapped of his frightened face.
Japan's childcare leave to be raised to 100 percent of take-home pay
News On Japan - Nov 14
A proposal to raise the rate of childcare leave benefits from the current 80% to 100% of take-home income would require both parents to take at least 14 days off, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
Dodgy tutoring school owner arrested for fraud
News On Japan - Nov 12
A 48-year-old man who runs a tutoring school in Osaka has been arrested and charged for swindling 8.5 million yen in cash from a student's mother under the pretext of investment funds.
Tokyo professor discovers Vatican helped Japanese in Siberia return home
ROME REPORTS in English - Nov 12
Professor Saho Matsumoto says that the Vatican's diplomatic intervention saved many World War II Japanese prisoners.
Chicks' Unusual Feast: Removing a Hornet Nest
Japanese natural beekeeping - Nov 12
Join us on an unexpected journey as we tackle a daring removal of a hornet's nest from our backyard. But what comes next is even more astonishing – we transform this potential danger into a unique dining experience for our flock of silkies!
Ohtani to donate 60,000 baseball gloves to elementary schools across Japan
NHK - Nov 09
Japanese Major League baseball star Ohtani Shohei says he plans to donate 60,000 gloves to elementary schools across Japan.
Asking Japanese Polyglot How He Learned 12 Languages AT HOME
TAKASHii from Japan - Nov 06
Meet Kazu, a Japanese polyglot who speaks countless languages.
Japanese HONEST Impressions of 20 Countries
Sora The Troll - Nov 04
Japan VS Countries in Anime Style
Time pressure and boredom in Medieval Japan
medievalists.net - Nov 04
Time, a seemingly universal dimension, reveals its diverse facets across societies, historical epochs, and cultural contexts. The research project TIMEJ at the University of Zurich presents a fresh perspective on time in Medieval Japan, a concept far from unified.
The Internet is Totally Wrong About Japanese Mummies
Linfamy - Nov 02
The practice of self-mummification in Japan.
12 Things We Need to STEAL from Japan
Abroad in Japan - Oct 31
Japan gets a lot of things right. Here's 12 things worth stealing!
