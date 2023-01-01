Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: ENGLISH VS JAPANESE DUB PART 2
Kakuchopurei -- Nov 22
Let's dive into deeper waters with the English VO and Japanese VO dub, especially with the Evil Exes and second half of the series. Here's part 2 of our Scott Pilgrim Takes Off VO comparisons.
N.Korean projectile apparently flew over Japan
NHK - Nov 22
The Japanese government announced on Tuesday at 10:46 p.m., local time, that North Korea launched at least one missile. It likely flew over Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa toward the Pacific Ocean.
Suntory to raise whiskey prices: 'Hibiki 30 Years' more than doubles
News On Japan - Nov 22
Suntory has announced a price increase starting April for its domestic premium whiskeys.
24hrs in Fukuoka: DON'T Miss Out On These Foods!
Japan by Food - Nov 22
Fukuoka, located on the island of Kyushu, is arguably one of Japan’s best cities for food lovers! Join Shizuka as she continues her tasty tour of Fukuoka by checking out a selection of the best food stops in town.
Manga artists, taxi drivers hit as Japan tax frustrations mount
Business Mirror - Nov 22
From manga artists to independent taxi drivers, Japanese freelancers and small businesses frustrated with the potential loss of a tax break are among the growing numbers pushing down Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval rating to record lows.
Japan to introduce tuberculosis testing for travellers from Philippines, Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Nepal, Myanmar
visaguide.world - Nov 22
In 2024, the Japanese government aims to mandate tuberculosis tests for individuals from six countries seeking to enter Japan for over three months.
Japan to ban cannabinoid HHCH from Dec. 2 after gummies make many ill
Kyodo - Nov 22
A Japanese health ministry panel on Tuesday decided to ban HHCH, a synthetic cannabinoid, from Dec. 2 after many people who consumed gummies containing the compound had to go to the hospital.
Vandals attack home of Jewish US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel by defacing fence with the word NAZIS
dailymail.co.uk - Nov 22
The home of the US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel became the target of anti-Semitic vandals over the weekend who spray painted the word 'Nazis' on a fence outside his house in Michigan.
Japanese woman who flagged SDF sexual abuse included in BBC '100 women 2023'
NHK - Nov 22
The BBC has included a former member of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force who spoke out about sexual violence within her unit in its annual list of 100 women for 2023.
Japan's weather officials forecast warmer than normal winter
NHK - Nov 22
Japan's weather officials predict warmer-than-normal temperatures and less snow across the country in its three-month-period forecast of December through February.
How to draw a cute squirrel with crayon. For Beginners
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Nov 22
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. Today I would like to draw a cute little squirrel with crayon. You are also welcome to try drawing while watching the video.
In Japan, people are renting "handsome weeping boys" to wipe away tears
ndtv.com - Nov 22
Tokyo offices are experiencing an unconventional approach to ease workplace stress. At a cost of 7,900 yen, roughly ₹ 4,400, people in Japan can access the services of Ikemeso Danshi, providing attractive companions referred to as "Handsome Weeping Boys."
Japan condemns Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack of cargo ship in Red Sea
CNA - Nov 21
Japan has condemned the seizure of a Japanese-operated cargo ship by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, south of Israel.
Year-end Jumbo Lottery tickets go on sale
News On Japan - Nov 21
Sales of the "Year-End Jumbo Lottery," offering 1 billion yen in total prize money, kicked off Tuesday.
Truck catches fire on highway after losing rear tire
News On Japan - Nov 21
Video footage has emerged of a truck engulfed in flames on a highway in Hokkaido, Japan's northern island, after its tire fell off.
4 million yen in cash found in trash
News On Japan - Nov 21
Approximately 4 million yen in cash was found in trash at a recycling plant in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
