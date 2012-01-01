Japan PM Kishida's popularity further depletes over 'secret funds' scandal
TOKYO, Dec 01 (WION) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's popularity has further depleted with fresh corruption allegations emerging this week over the secret funds Tokyo had at its disposal that were allegedly used to sway the vote for the country to host the 2020 Olympics.
According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Thursday (Nov 30), the accusations regarding the scandal centre on the unlimited funds for Tokyo to win over members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) who chose the host city for the Olympics, and $135,000 was spent on photo albums for IOC individuals.
These suggestions prompted the opposition on Monday to question Prime Minister Kishida in parliament. Citing analysts, the report said that Kishida's support has already been declining over other challenges, and a renewed attack on the government's handling of the Olympics is the last thing he needed.
On Nov 17, Hiroshi Hase, a former leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who is now governor of Ishikawa prefecture, said in a speech that he provided gifts to IOC members amid their deliberations over the 2020 Olympics host city.
The report said that Tokyo was up against Turkey's Istanbul and Spain's Madrid when the vote was held in 2013. Hase was the head of the Tokyo committee and said he was given access at that time to discretionary funds- which were also known as secret funds. ...continue reading
WION - Dec 01
NHK - Dec 01
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Maehara Seiji has left the opposition Democratic Party for the People to form a new party with four other members of the Diet.
News On Japan - Nov 30
As Japan's parliament inches towards digitalization, this week eliminating stenographers from the Upper House, smartphones are still banned while laptops are permitted, spurring bipartisan members to take action.
NHK - Nov 30
A US Osprey military aircraft carrying six people on board has crashed into the waters off southwestern Japan. One person is confirmed dead. A rescue effort by the Japanese coast guard is underway.
NHK - Nov 29
Russia says it will withdraw from the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka. The Russian representative made the announcement at a general meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris on Tuesday.
News On Japan - Nov 27
Miloiko Spajić, who became the Prime Minister of Montenegro last month, studied for four years as an international student in the Faculty of Economics at Saitama University and graduated in March 2012, it has been revealed.
AP - Nov 26
Top diplomats from Japan and China met for bilateral talks Saturday as they try to resolve disputes including China's ban on Japanese seafood that has badly hit Japanese exporters.
Reuters - Nov 25
Japan passed on Friday an extra budget worth around 13.1 trillion yen ($88 billion) aimed at helping households cope with the rising cost of living and corporations boost domestic investment, even amid concerns over the country's worsening finances.
News On Japan - Nov 23
Japan hosted the "Self-Defense Forces Joint Exercise," from October 10, attended by the Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and the U.S. military. JNN reports on Japan's only elite unit, the 1st Airborne Brigade, during their training.
The Diplomat - Nov 23
Japan’s biggest defense company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has outlined plans for future growth through development investment in new major national defense projects, including standoff missiles and a joint next-generation fighter program with Britain and Italy.
NHK - Nov 22
North Korea's space agency says the country has launched a rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite and put it successfully into orbit.
Kyodo - Nov 22
A Japanese health ministry panel on Tuesday decided to ban HHCH, a synthetic cannabinoid, from Dec. 2 after many people who consumed gummies containing the compound had to go to the hospital.
dailymail.co.uk - Nov 22
The home of the US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel became the target of anti-Semitic vandals over the weekend who spray painted the word 'Nazis' on a fence outside his house in Michigan.
CNA - Nov 21
Japan has condemned the seizure of a Japanese-operated cargo ship by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, south of Israel.
AOL - Nov 19
Daisaku Ikeda, a former leader of Japan's influential Buddhist group Soka Gakkai, has died at the age of 95.
News On Japan - Nov 18
Edogawa Ward in Tokyo, which has the highest incidence of bicycle thefts in the city, announced the installation of 80 surveillance cameras in bicycle parking areas at private condominiums and other locations.