Water level of Japan's largest lake drops, affecting shipping operations
The water level of Lake Biwa, which is Japan's largest lake, has plunged due to a lack of rain, causing trouble for some ship operators.
The lake covers an area of roughly 670 square kilometers. It supplies water to more than 14 million people in the Yodo River basin, which spans prefectures including Shiga, Kyoto and Osaka.
A shortage of rain since the summer has caused the lake's water level to drop. It was 69 centimeters below the benchmark as of 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday. That's 30 centimeters lower than the seasonal average.
Shiga Governor Mikazuki Taizo on Tuesday released the results of a survey the prefecture conducted last month on how the decline in water level has been affecting the fishing industry and tourism.
The survey found that the increased height difference between ships and piers at certain ports has made it difficult for people to embark and disembark and for cargo to be loaded and unloaded.
Some fishers have reported that their boats' propellers were damaged after hitting rocks and debris on the lake bottom.
Mikazuki said that there has not been any significant impact on the lives of the people of Shiga so far, but the prefectural government will keep a close eye on the situation.
The governor repeated his request for people to save water.
NHK - Dec 05
News On Japan - Dec 05
A 56-year-old Japanese man died on Sunday after a bungee jump from Macau Tower, plunging at speeds of around 200 kilometers per hour from a height of 233 meters.
East Asia Forum - Dec 05
Kyoto is bracing for another influx of tourists. Next to the rollout of the city administration’s ‘mind your manners’ campaign, Kyoto has terminated its popular one-day bus pass to discourage tourists from using the city’s busses.
Japan Times - Dec 05
An international environmental group gave Japan the thumbs down with its "fossil" award again on Sunday, criticizing the country for placing emphasis on coal-fired power despite its pledge to "contribute to global decarbonization."
News On Japan - Dec 04
Monday morning's intense cold snap created a fantastical sea fog, witnessed from Fudekageyama Observation Plaza in Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 04
In a survey on names given to children born this year, "Aoi", written with the character '碧', emerged as the top name for boys for the first time since the survey began, while "Himari" retained its position as the most popular name for girls for the second consecutive year.
Kyodo - Dec 04
Japan is considering postponing a project that aims to retrieve the world's first Martian moon surface samples from 2024 to 2026 due to issues with its new flagship H3 rocket, which is set to facilitate the probe's launch, sources close to the matter said Sunday.
Japan Times - Dec 04
A red aurora has been observed in Hokkaido, with the phenomenon visible to the naked eye.
NHK - Dec 03
Japan's meteorological authorities have lifted a tsunami advisory for all coastal areas. The advisory had been issued after a strong earthquake hit the Philippines' Mindanao Island on Saturday night.
NHK - Dec 03
The operator of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line says five passengers complained of sore eyes and throats after an aerosol was released inside a train car.
News On Japan - Dec 02
YouTuber Koreaki Rengoku, also known as Kazuaki Sugita (40), has been re-arrested for physically restraining a man while putting him under a 'citizen's arrest', claiming he was a drug addict.
News On Japan - Dec 01
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the Russian Embassy has no intention of paying fines for parking violations committed by vehicles with diplomatic plates, which have been avoiding payment under diplomatic privileges.
News On Japan - Dec 01
The Imperial Household Agency has announced that the New Year's public greeting, scheduled for January 2nd next year, will be held without a lottery system and will return to almost its pre-pandemic state for the first time in four years.
malaymail.com - Dec 01
Japan’s coastguard on Friday scoured the seabed for the wreckage of an Osprey US military aircraft that crashed this week, with still no sign of seven missing airmen.
NHK - Dec 01
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Maehara Seiji has left the opposition Democratic Party for the People to form a new party with four other members of the Diet.
NHK - Nov 30
Advance admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, went on sale on Thursday, 500 days before the opening.