News On Japan
Politics

Separate Surnames for Married Couples: Why Japan Still Says No

TOKYO, Sep 10 (News On Japan) - The ongoing debate over the legalization of separate surnames for married couples in Japan is a topic that has polarized both politicians and the public for over three decades.

Despite growing support from the general public, conservative factions within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), such as Japan Conference (Nippon Kaigi), have strongly opposed the change, citing concerns over family unity and traditional values. The article outlines how this issue has become a focal point in the current LDP leadership election, with candidates taking varied stances on the matter.

Former Environment Minister Koizumi, a prominent figure in the LDP leadership race, has expressed strong support for allowing married couples to have separate surnames. He went so far as to propose legislation that would introduce this system without party restrictions, signaling a progressive shift within the traditionally conservative party. On the other hand, Kōichi, another key candidate, has shown reluctance, advocating instead for policies that would expand the use of maiden names in daily life without changing the family registration system. His cautious approach reflects the influence of conservative groups and their fear that such changes could erode Japan’s social fabric.

The article highlights the deep-rooted opposition from groups like Japan Conference, which argue that separate surnames would weaken the family structure, ultimately threatening societal stability. These conservative organizations, which have a significant influence over the LDP, have long campaigned against liberal reforms, including the legalization of same-sex marriage and other progressive social policies. Their concerns about a "slippery slope" leading to the breakdown of traditional family units have contributed to the stagnation of the debate, despite widespread public support for change.

A significant portion of the article is dedicated to exploring the reasons why the issue has remained unresolved for so long. Although public opinion surveys show that nearly 70% of respondents support the idea of allowing separate surnames, the conservative factions within the LDP have managed to block any legislative progress. Political endorsements from groups like Japan Conference have further solidified this stance, with many LDP candidates, including some who are perceived as progressive, signing pledges opposing separate surnames to secure votes.

The article also touches on the broader implications of the debate, framing it as a question of human rights and personal identity. Supporters of the reform, such as political commentator Yuko Ando, argue that forcing individuals to change their surname after marriage can feel like an erasure of their personal identity. For Ando and others, the debate is not just about family law but also about recognizing the rights of individuals to retain their identity and autonomy within marriage.

In conclusion, the article suggests that the LDP leadership election may serve as a pivotal moment for this long-standing issue. With candidates like Koizumi advocating for change and gaining momentum, there is a possibility that Japan’s family laws could finally be reformed to reflect modern social realities. However, the opposition from conservative factions remains strong, and the outcome of the leadership race will likely determine the future direction of the debate on separate surnames for married couples.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Separate Surnames for Married Couples: Why Japan Still Says No

The ongoing debate over the legalization of separate surnames for married couples in Japan is a topic that has polarized both politicians and the public for over three decades.

Two Men Use Fake Gold to Steal Millions

Two Liberian men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 34 million yen through a trick using copper particles plated with gold.

Former Bigmotor Kawasaki Manager Fined 200,000 Yen for Cutting Azaleas

The Yokohama District Court on Monday sentenced a former manager of Bigmotor's Kawasaki branch to a fine of 200,000 yen for damaging public property by cutting azaleas in front of the store.

Lightning Strike Injures 9 at Tochigi Live Event

A lightning strike at a live event venue in Moka City, Tochigi Prefecture, injured nine people, but none are in life-threatening condition.

Shogi Association Marks 100th Anniversary with Grand Unveiling of New Hall

The Japan Shogi Association celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday, hosting a commemorative ceremony in Tokyo, along with the unveiling of a newly completed Shogi Hall.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Shinjiro Koizumi Talks of Reform 56 Times, Echoes Father's Rhetoric

Shinjiro Koizumi, the former Environment Minister and son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, recently announced his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership. During the press conference, Koizumi emphasized his reform agenda, frequently using phrases like 'reforms without sanctuary' and 'trinity reforms,' reminiscent of the slogans used by his father.

How Japan's Biggest Idiot Singlehandedly Destroyed a Political Party

Tachibana Takashi spent thirteen years building a popular political movement, and immediately destroyed it all with extremely simple blunders. (Japanalysis)

Hyogo Governor Issued Over 2,000 Orders During Nights and Holidays

In ongoing investigations over power harassment, Governor Saito of Hyogo Prefecture allegedly issued more than 2,000 work-related directives via chat to senior officials during nights and holidays over the course of a year.

Australia-Japan Frame Key Defence Initiatives

Japan and Australia have framed a series of new initiatives and dialogues, ranging from economic security, Pacific digital development, working with the US on strategic communications to bolster the commitment to collective deterrence against force and coercion in the Indo-Pacific. (aspistrategist.org.au)

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi announces bid for LDP president

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa has announced that he will run for president of the country's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party. (NHK)

27-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Mayor in Japan

The mayoral election for Odate City in Akita Prefecture, which took place on the 1st, concluded with the election of former city council member Kensuke Ishida. At 27 years old, Ishida is now the youngest mayor in Japan.

Former Upper House Member Megumi Hirose Indicted Over Aide's Salary Fraud

Former Upper House member Megumi Hirose (58) has been indicted by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation unit for fraudulently obtaining the salary of her publicly appointed secretary from the government.

Online Registration of Births Now Available in Japan

Parents in Japan can now submit birth registrations and related documents online from August 30, a move aimed at reducing the burden of visiting local government offices.