Hyogo Governor Issued Over 2,000 Orders During Nights and Holidays

HYOGO, Sep 05 (News On Japan) - In ongoing investigations over power harassment, Governor Saito of Hyogo Prefecture allegedly issued more than 2,000 work-related directives via chat to senior officials during nights and holidays over the course of a year.

In a complaint document against Governor Saito, one of the power harassment allegations includes "receiving instructions at all hours, including during the night and holidays, like a barrage of arrows."

Hyogo Prefecture Governor Motohiko Saito commented: "At the time, I believed it was necessary to carry out these directives as part of my duties, but I understand that some staff members felt burdened by it, and for that, I am sorry."

According to those involved, the governor exchanged 4,885 messages with several senior officials over the course of the 2023 fiscal year, with more than 40%, or 2,165 messages, being sent during nights and holidays.

Source: ANN

