News On Japan
Education

School Staff Embezzles 8 Million Yen by Switching Chicken Thighs for Breasts

FUKUSHIMA, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - A school nutritionist in Fukushima embezzled Y7.98 million by using cheaper ingredients, such as replacing chicken thighs with breasts, to cut costs.

The 42-year-old school staff member, who was responsible for meal budgeting, used cost-saving tactics to divert funds from the school’s meal budget account. For example, instead of using thigh meat as planned, they opted for the cheaper breast meat.

In the first year, the employee managed to reduce the per-meal cost from the allocated Y310 to Y296, saving Y14 per meal. In the second year, the budget was further reduced from Y330 to Y280 per meal, achieving a savings of Y50 per meal.

Concerns were raised about whether the portion sizes were affected, but there were no complaints or inquiries regarding the menu, according to reports.

The embezzled funds were reportedly spent on travel, beauty treatments, and dog care expenses. The employee admitted that they had difficulty managing personal finances and feared being unable to repay credit card bills.

The Fukushima Prefecture has dismissed the nutritionist, and the staff member has returned the full amount embezzled.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Yamaha President Injured, Daughter Arrested for Attempted Murder

Yoshihiro Hidaka, president of Yamaha Motor, sustained minor injuries on Monday after being slashed in the arm at his home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture. Police have arrested his daughter, Hana Hidaka, who lives with him and is currently unemployed, on suspicion of attempted murder.

School Staff Embezzles 8 Million Yen by Switching Chicken Thighs for Breasts

A school nutritionist in Fukushima embezzled Y7.98 million by using cheaper ingredients, such as replacing chicken thighs with breasts, to cut costs.

'Shogun' Wins Record 18 Emmy Awards

The Japan-set historical series "Shogun" has won a record number of prizes at the 76th Emmy Awards in the US, including best drama and best actor. (NHK)

Asakusa Samba Sizzles as Tokyo Dances Through Record Heatwave

A scorching late summer heatwave gripped Tokyo over the long weekend, coinciding with the Asakusa Samba Carnival, where dancers twirled through intense heat.

Japan's Elderly Hit Record High

Japanese government data show the number of senior citizens in the country and the size of its elderly working population have both hit all-time highs. (NHK)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Samurai Sourcebook - Interview with Historian Thomas Conlan

In this video I am honored to be joined once again by author and professor Thomas Conlan of Princeton University. It is here we will discuss his new samurai sourcebook which dives deep into many translated texts across the eras of premodern Japan! (The Shogunate)

Osaka to Slash Junior High Schools

The number of junior high schools in Osaka is set to decrease. According to the city, while the number of junior high schools has increased compared to 45 years ago, the number of students has halved.

University of Tokyo to Increase Tuition by 20%

University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii revealed that the university is finalizing plans to raise undergraduate tuition fees by 20%, starting with students entering next academic year.

Goke: The Widow Adultertainers Who Were Dangers to Japanese Society

(Linfamy)

The Art Revolution! Create Stunning Sunsets and Ocean Waves with New Crayons

Hi, This is Shibasaki! Today, I'll be using the new "Art Crayons" that I developed in collaboration with Pentel to create a dynamic seascape with beautiful sunset waves. This 8-color set blends effortlessly, giving you the ability to achieve painterly effects just like using watercolors! (Watercolor by Shibasaki)

Autumn Sleep Day: 80% of Students Not Getting Enough Sleep

September 3 is designated as 'Autumn Sleep Day,' a day to raise awareness about health and sleep, as new data reveals that nearly 80% of high school students are not getting the recommended amount of shut eye.

Top 5 Lowest Paying Jobs in Japan

If you think you're underpaid, think again! These companies in Japan offer shockingly low salaries for high-skilled jobs, and because quitting is still taboo, they manage to keep their employees... (KonichiValue)

66,000 Students Take Part in Osaka's 'Challenge Test'

The Osaka Prefecture's unique academic assessment, known as the 'Challenge Test,' is once again being administered to third-year junior high school students this year.