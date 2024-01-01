News On Japan
Politics

Poll: Ishiba Leads as 'Next LDP Leader' with 26%, Koizumi Follows with 20%

TOKYO, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - A public opinion poll conducted by TV Tokyo and The Nikkei asked who would be most suitable to become the next leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), who would effectively serve as the Prime Minister of Japan.

Former LDP Secretary-General Ishiba emerged as the frontrunner, with former Environment Minister Koizumi coming in second. In August's poll, these two positions were reversed. The survey was conducted using the following methods. When asked about the next LDP leader, Ishiba received 26% of the support, while Koizumi followed with 20%, marking a reversal of their positions from the August poll. Economic Security Minister Takaichi ranked third with 16%. Among LDP supporters specifically, Ishiba led with 25%, followed by Takaichi at 22%, and Koizumi with 21%.

The survey also asked who should be the next leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP). Former Prime Minister Noda led with 40%, followed by former CDP leader Edano with 18%, current CDP leader Izumi with 9%, and Lower House member Yoshida Harumi with 6%.

Source: テレ東BIZ

