Politics

Shinjiro Koizumi Talks of Reform 56 Times, Echoes Father's Rhetoric

TOKYO, Sep 08 (News On Japan) - Shinjiro Koizumi, the former Environment Minister and son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, recently announced his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership. During the press conference, Koizumi emphasized his reform agenda, frequently using phrases like 'reforms without sanctuary' and 'trinity reforms,' reminiscent of the slogans used by his father.

Koizumi pledged to dissolve the House of Representatives early if elected, aiming to gain public approval for his long-term reform plans. He criticized the LDP's lack of transparency in political funding, calling for the abolition of undisclosed policy activity expenses and the disclosure of former communications expenses, also stressing that lawmakers involved in funding scandals should not be appointed to key positions until they regain public trust. Throughout the press conference, he mentioned the word "reform" 56 times, invoking his father's image as a reformer.

In response to a question from a freelance journalist about his potential intellectual shortcomings on the global stage, Koizumi acknowledged his imperfections but expressed confidence in building a strong team. He cited his experience in both ruling and opposition parties, stating that he was prepared to face international leaders and ensure public confidence in his leadership.

Within the LDP, reactions to Koizumi's candidacy were mixed. Some viewed his popularity as a potential electoral advantage, while others expressed concern about his preparedness for the challenges of leading the country, particularly in parliamentary debates. Despite these concerns, Koizumi's candidacy has raised the possibility of "Koizumi Theater Part 2," echoing his father's dramatic political style.

Source: ANN

World's Largest E-Scooter Service Announces Full-Scale Japan Entry

Lime, the world’s largest electric scooter-sharing service, has announced a collaboration with a major insurance company to pursue a full-scale entry into the Japanese market.

Man Suspected of Abducting 3 Girls, 1 Dead

A man was arrested in Higashi-Osaka for allegedly abducting three girls, one of whom has died, with around 80 empty medicine shells discovered in his home.

Prince Hisahito Becomes Adult Imperial Family Member at 18

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Japan's Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 18 on September 6, officially becoming an adult member of the Imperial family.

Former Olympic Skateboard Venue to Open as Public Sports Park

The Ariake Urban Sports Park, which will open next month at the former Tokyo Olympic skateboarding site, was previewed Thursday ahead of its official opening on October 12.

Japan's Real Wages Increase for Second Month

The total cash earnings received by workers in Japan increased by 3.6% in July compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month of positive growth in real wages after adjusting for inflation.

How Japan's Biggest Idiot Singlehandedly Destroyed a Political Party

Tachibana Takashi spent thirteen years building a popular political movement, and immediately destroyed it all with extremely simple blunders. (Japanalysis)

Hyogo Governor Issued Over 2,000 Orders During Nights and Holidays

In ongoing investigations over power harassment, Governor Saito of Hyogo Prefecture allegedly issued more than 2,000 work-related directives via chat to senior officials during nights and holidays over the course of a year.

Australia-Japan Frame Key Defence Initiatives

Japan and Australia have framed a series of new initiatives and dialogues, ranging from economic security, Pacific digital development, working with the US on strategic communications to bolster the commitment to collective deterrence against force and coercion in the Indo-Pacific. (aspistrategist.org.au)

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi announces bid for LDP president

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa has announced that he will run for president of the country's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party. (NHK)

27-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Mayor in Japan

The mayoral election for Odate City in Akita Prefecture, which took place on the 1st, concluded with the election of former city council member Kensuke Ishida. At 27 years old, Ishida is now the youngest mayor in Japan.

Former Upper House Member Megumi Hirose Indicted Over Aide's Salary Fraud

Former Upper House member Megumi Hirose (58) has been indicted by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation unit for fraudulently obtaining the salary of her publicly appointed secretary from the government.

Online Registration of Births Now Available in Japan

Parents in Japan can now submit birth registrations and related documents online from August 30, a move aimed at reducing the burden of visiting local government offices.