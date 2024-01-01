Shinjiro Koizumi Talks of Reform 56 Times, Echoes Father's Rhetoric

TOKYO, Sep 08 (News On Japan) - Shinjiro Koizumi, the former Environment Minister and son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, recently announced his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership. During the press conference, Koizumi emphasized his reform agenda, frequently using phrases like 'reforms without sanctuary' and 'trinity reforms,' reminiscent of the slogans used by his father.

Koizumi pledged to dissolve the House of Representatives early if elected, aiming to gain public approval for his long-term reform plans. He criticized the LDP's lack of transparency in political funding, calling for the abolition of undisclosed policy activity expenses and the disclosure of former communications expenses, also stressing that lawmakers involved in funding scandals should not be appointed to key positions until they regain public trust. Throughout the press conference, he mentioned the word "reform" 56 times, invoking his father's image as a reformer.

In response to a question from a freelance journalist about his potential intellectual shortcomings on the global stage, Koizumi acknowledged his imperfections but expressed confidence in building a strong team. He cited his experience in both ruling and opposition parties, stating that he was prepared to face international leaders and ensure public confidence in his leadership.

Within the LDP, reactions to Koizumi's candidacy were mixed. Some viewed his popularity as a potential electoral advantage, while others expressed concern about his preparedness for the challenges of leading the country, particularly in parliamentary debates. Despite these concerns, Koizumi's candidacy has raised the possibility of "Koizumi Theater Part 2," echoing his father's dramatic political style.

Source: ANN