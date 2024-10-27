Ishiba Cabinet Appoints Former Idols as Parliamentary Secretaries

TOKYO, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - The Ishiba Cabinet announced its appointments for vice ministers and parliamentary secretaries on November 13th, selecting Akiko Ikuina and Eriko Imai, both former idols and current members of the House of Councillors.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized a commitment to humble and action-driven governance. The selections notably excluded lawmakers involved in political funding scandals.

Ikuina, a former "Onyanko Club" member, was named parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs, while Imai, a former member of "SPEED," was appointed parliamentary secretary for the Cabinet Office and Reconstruction. Both expressed their commitment to fulfilling their roles, despite Imai having faced past criticism over a controversial SNS post.

Public reactions to the appointments were mixed. Some criticized the choices as favoring public recognition over political expertise, while others viewed them as a way to increase political engagement among younger audiences.

Political analysts noted that the Ishiba Cabinet had limited options due to recent election losses and the exclusion of scandal-linked lawmakers. This led to a narrower selection pool, with some appointees themselves acknowledging their lack of experience.

Source: ANN