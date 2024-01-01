News On Japan
Society

Golf Club Theft Ring Busted

OSAKA, Sep 11 (News On Japan) - Five unemployed men have been arrested and charged with repeatedly stealing golf clubs from parked cars. The total losses are estimated at approximately 57 million yen.

Yasunobu Otaki and 4 others were arrested and charged for stealing golf clubs from a car parked at an apartment complex in Osaka City last October. Otaki referred to himself as a "golf club thief" and specifically targeted clubs with valuable headcovers, selling them to resale shops.

According to the police, the group is suspected of committing 286 thefts across seven prefectures, including Osaka, over a span of four months starting in August last year. The estimated value of the stolen goods totals around 57 million yen.

During questioning, all five suspects admitted to the charges, with Otaki reportedly stating that he committed the thefts "to raise money to celebrate a friend’s release from prison."

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

University of Tokyo to Increase Tuition by 20%

University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii revealed that the university is finalizing plans to raise undergraduate tuition fees by 20%, starting with students entering next academic year.

Separate Surnames for Married Couples: Why Japan Still Says No

The ongoing debate over the legalization of separate surnames for married couples in Japan is a topic that has polarized both politicians and the public for over three decades.

Two Men Use Fake Gold to Steal Millions

Two Liberian men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 34 million yen through a trick using copper particles plated with gold.

Former Bigmotor Kawasaki Manager Fined 200,000 Yen for Cutting Azaleas

The Yokohama District Court on Monday sentenced a former manager of Bigmotor's Kawasaki branch to a fine of 200,000 yen for damaging public property by cutting azaleas in front of the store.

Lightning Strike Injures 9 at Tochigi Live Event

A lightning strike at a live event venue in Moka City, Tochigi Prefecture, injured nine people, but none are in life-threatening condition.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Golf Club Theft Ring Busted

Five unemployed men have been arrested and charged with repeatedly stealing golf clubs from parked cars. The total losses are estimated at approximately 57 million yen.

Lightning Strike Injures 9 at Tochigi Live Event

A lightning strike at a live event venue in Moka City, Tochigi Prefecture, injured nine people, but none are in life-threatening condition.

Toyama Prison-made Goods on Sale, Including 4 Million Yen Mikoshi

An exhibition and sale of prison-made goods crafted by inmates aiming for social reintegration was held at Toyama Prison in Toyama Prefecture.

Violinist Taro Hakase Reveals Diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Violinist Taro Hakase (53) announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that causes facial paralysis.

Man Suspected of Abducting 3 Girls, 1 Dead

A man was arrested in Higashi-Osaka for allegedly abducting three girls, one of whom has died, with around 80 empty medicine shells discovered in his home.

Prince Hisahito Becomes Adult Imperial Family Member at 18

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Japan's Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 18 on September 6, officially becoming an adult member of the Imperial family.

'Japan's Amalfi' Earmarks 1.6 Million Yen to Tackle Stray Dogs

Wakayama City has decided to tackle the stray dog issue in Japan's Amalfi with a firm approach, setting up early morning patrols and dog traps.

Japan’s Oldest Multiplication Chart Found in Nara, Dating Back 1,300 Years

An ancient multiplication table, believed to be the oldest in Japan, has been discovered at the ruins of Fujiwara Palace in Nara Prefecture.