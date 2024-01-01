News On Japan
Society

Man Crushed to Death by Fallen Tree in Tokyo

TOKYO, Sep 13 (News On Japan) - A man in his 30s died after being trapped under a fallen ginkgo tree in Hino City, Tokyo.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m. on the 12th of September, a witness reported a fallen tree in Tama-daira, Hino City, to the emergency services.

Upon arrival, the police and firefighters found a man in his 30s trapped under a tree with a diameter of 20 to 30 centimeters.

The fallen tree is believed to be part of a ginkgo tree row managed by the city in the Tama-daira Second Green Park.

The man was rescued approximately an hour after the call, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The site of the incident is located about 700 meters north of JR Chūō Line’s Toyoda Station.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Skateboarding Prodigy Joins Guinness World Record Holders

More than 2,000 amazing records from around the world have been registered in the latest Guinness World Records 2025, among from a young skateboarding prodigy from Japan.

Man Crushed to Death by Fallen Tree in Tokyo

A man in his 30s died after being trapped under a fallen ginkgo tree in Hino City, Tokyo.

JAL Speeds Up Boarding Process

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new boarding method on September 11, aimed at shortening the boarding time for large aircraft on domestic flights.

Nara Palaces Nominated for UNESCO World Heritage

Nara's Asuka and Fujiwara Palaces have been officially recommended as a candidate for UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage list, with the goal of achieving registration at the World Heritage Committee meeting scheduled for the year after next.

University of Tokyo to Increase Tuition by 20%

University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii revealed that the university is finalizing plans to raise undergraduate tuition fees by 20%, starting with students entering next academic year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Imperial Instagram Account to Expand Family Coverage

The Imperial Household Agency's official Instagram account, which launched in April and has 1.79 million followers, mainly features updates about the Emperor and Empress. The agency is now considering expanding its posts to include updates on the Akishino family and other members of the imperial family, according to the Director-General during a press conference.

'Voyeur King' Busted Distributing Underwear Images

A man calling himself the ‘Voyeur King’ has been arrested for taking pictures of women's underwear and posting the images on social media.

Ancient harvest ritual on Japanese island draws big crowd

On the southwestern Japanese island of Amami-Oshima, people have offered prayers for a bumper crop in a traditional ritual dating back more than 450 years. (NHK)

Golf Club Theft Ring Busted

Five unemployed men have been arrested and charged with repeatedly stealing golf clubs from parked cars. The total losses are estimated at approximately 57 million yen.

Kyoto's Kamigamo Shrine Holds Traditional 'Crow Sumo' Ritual

The traditional 'Crow Sumo' ritual, which involves imitating crow calls to pray for good health, was held on September 9 at Kyoto's Kamigamo Shrine. This ritual, which takes place on the Day of Chrysanthemums, has been performed since the Heian Period

Separate Surnames for Married Couples: Why Japan Still Says No

The ongoing debate over the legalization of separate surnames for married couples in Japan is a topic that has polarized both politicians and the public for over three decades.

Two Men Use Fake Gold to Steal Millions

Two Liberian men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 34 million yen through a trick using copper particles plated with gold.

Lightning Strike Injures 9 at Tochigi Live Event

A lightning strike at a live event venue in Moka City, Tochigi Prefecture, injured nine people, but none are in life-threatening condition.