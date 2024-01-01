Man Crushed to Death by Fallen Tree in Tokyo

TOKYO, Sep 13 (News On Japan) - A man in his 30s died after being trapped under a fallen ginkgo tree in Hino City, Tokyo.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m. on the 12th of September, a witness reported a fallen tree in Tama-daira, Hino City, to the emergency services.

Upon arrival, the police and firefighters found a man in his 30s trapped under a tree with a diameter of 20 to 30 centimeters.

The fallen tree is believed to be part of a ginkgo tree row managed by the city in the Tama-daira Second Green Park.

The man was rescued approximately an hour after the call, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The site of the incident is located about 700 meters north of JR Chūō Line’s Toyoda Station.

Source: ANN