News On Japan
Business

Japan's Land Prices Surge for 4th Straight Year

TOKYO, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - Land prices across Japan have been rising for four consecutive years, with North Kanto emerging as a key area of interest due to its favorable living conditions.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism recently announced the 2024 benchmark land prices, which serve as an important indicator for land transactions nationwide. Notably, Onna Village in Okinawa saw the most significant increase in residential land prices, rising by 29%, driven by the influx of new residents, partly due to increased inbound tourism. Meanwhile, in commercial areas, Ozu Town in Kumamoto recorded a 33.3% rise, thanks to the expansion of Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC.

Experts point out that areas with convenient transportation and a family-friendly environment tend to see more relocation, leading to land price hikes. Mika Kasamatsu, Deputy Editor of Suumo, highlighted that towns with easy accessibility and good childcare services are particularly attractive to families. Utsunomiya City in Tochigi Prefecture is one such example, where land prices have been increasing for four consecutive years. The city opened a next-generation light rail transit (LRT) system in August 2023, enhancing transportation options. Additionally, Utsunomiya has prioritized childcare, maintaining a "zero waitlist" for daycare for seven years and offering free medical care for children up to high school seniors.

With the growing acceptance of remote work, more people are choosing to live in areas outside city centers. Former Japan national swimmer Takeshi Matsuda noted that, for many families, deciding where to raise children and what kind of education they will receive is a strong motivator for relocation. Matsuda himself considered moving to a more spacious area outside Tokyo when his child was born, prioritizing a comfortable living environment over proximity to his workplace.

Climate is also playing an increasing role in relocation decisions. Cooler regions, particularly summer resort towns like Karuizawa in Nagano Prefecture, have attracted a growing number of residents, leading to a 14.3% rise in land prices. Karuizawa’s mild climate has made it particularly appealing to families with children. As a result, student numbers at Karuizawa Seibu Elementary School have surged, increasing by 58 students across all grades over the past five years, forcing the school to rely on temporary classrooms.

Katsuura City in Chiba Prefecture is another area benefiting from its climate. The city has not recorded a day with temperatures above 35°C since 1906, attracting residents seeking relief from the heat. In 2024, relocation inquiries in Katsuura more than doubled compared to the previous year, with the city promoting its mild winters and comfortable summers as key selling points.

In southern Japan, Nichinan City in Miyazaki Prefecture has been drawing attention for its warm climate and abundant seafood. The city enjoys an average annual temperature of 18.7°C and over 2,200 hours of sunshine each year, about 170 more hours than Tokyo. This abundance of sunshine has contributed to lower utility costs for residents, with one individual reporting a noticeable reduction in energy bills since relocating from Tokyo four years ago.

To encourage more people to consider relocation, Nichinan City offers a free trial program. Families can stay in designated housing with panoramic views of the Nichinan coast for three to ten days, allowing them to experience life in the city before committing to a permanent move. The city’s natural beauty, warm climate, and trial relocation program have made it an attractive option for those considering a move.

Overall, the steady rise in land prices reflects a growing trend of people seeking to live in regions outside major metropolitan areas. With improved transportation, family-friendly policies, favorable climates, and lower living costs, towns like Utsunomiya, Karuizawa, and Nichinan are becoming increasingly popular relocation destinations. As remote work reshapes where people can live, these regional areas are expected to continue experiencing growth in the coming years.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Dragon's Tail Finds New Life at Crab Restaurant

The tail of the dragon on the signboard of 'Kinryu Ramen Dotonbori' in Osaka's Dotonbori area that was cut off after it extended into a neighboring property, has found a new home thanks to a nearby crab restaurant.

Japan's Land Prices Surge for 4th Straight Year

Land prices across Japan have been rising for four consecutive years, with North Kanto emerging as a key area of interest due to its favorable living conditions.

Sharp Unveils First EV With Extended Living Room

Sharp, a major home appliance manufacturer, has unveiled its first electric vehicle (EV) as part of its move into the electric vehicle market, with a five-seater 'extended livingroom' EV Sharp van.

Yamaha President Injured, Daughter Arrested for Attempted Murder

Yoshihiro Hidaka, president of Yamaha Motor, sustained minor injuries on Monday after being slashed in the arm at his home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture. Police have arrested his daughter, Hana Hidaka, who lives with him and is currently unemployed, on suspicion of attempted murder.

School Staff Embezzles 8 Million Yen by Switching Chicken Thighs for Breasts

A school nutritionist in Fukushima embezzled Y7.98 million by using cheaper ingredients, such as replacing chicken thighs with breasts, to cut costs.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Why Onna Village Leads Japan's Growth in Land Prices

The village of Onna in Okinawa has recorded the highest land price increase in Japan, with prices for some areas rising by 29%. The average nationwide land price has increased by 1.4% for the third consecutive year, but the sharpest growth is seen in residential areas like Onna Village.

What’s the Price of Golden Black Jack?

Gold is gaining increasing attention as a stable asset. Among the most eye-catching items at a gold exhibition held in a Sapporo department store are statues of the genius surgeon Black Jack and his assistant Pinoko, both made of gold.

Honda’s First Startup Launches Navigation Device for the Visually Impaired

There are approximately 2 million visually impaired individuals in Japan and 300 million worldwide. Due to their impaired vision, going out often comes with the risk of accidents. In response to this issue, Honda's first startup Asirase, led by CEO Chino, developed a navigation device called 'Ashirase' to assist visually impaired individuals in walking safely.

Japan's Restaurant Chains Seize Opportunities in China's Budget-Conscious Market

Japanese food businesses are intensifying their expansion efforts in China, where consumption has stagnated due to rising food prices. We investigate the factors driving these Japanese companies to accelerate their operations in the Chinese market.

Don Quijote Enters Low-Cost SIM Market

Pan Pacific International Holdings, the operator of Don Quijote, has announced its entry into the low-cost SIM card market. The company will offer plans starting at 770 yen per month for 3GB, using NTT Docomo’s network.

Ricoh Cuts 2,000 Jobs Due to Declining Office Equipment Market

Ricoh announced on September 12th that it will reduce its workforce by approximately 2,000 employees globally by March 2025. With the market for office equipment shrinking due to the advancement of digitalization, the company plans to restructure its overseas sales and service operations while focusing its management resources on supporting digital transformation (DX).

BOJ policymaker signals rate hikes needed to stabilize prices

A Bank of Japan policy board member has signaled that the central bank should raise its short-term interest rate to at least around one percent in stages for price stability. (NHK)

Japan's Salons Shave Costs with 'Haircut Monster'

Hair salon bankruptcies in Japan are on the rise, with 139 cases recorded between January and August 2024, a significant increase from previous years. Factors such as rising competition, material costs, and labor expenses are contributing to this surge. Despite these challenges, some salons are finding ways to thrive by adopting cost-effective strategies.