Sharp Unveils First EV With Extended Living Room

TOKYO, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - Sharp, a major home appliance manufacturer, has unveiled its first electric vehicle (EV) as part of its move into the electric vehicle market, with a five-seater 'extended livingroom' EV Sharp van.

The rear seats are a standout feature. While the windows allow a clear view of the outside, they can be closed off with liquid crystal shutters, transforming the space into a private area.

Positioned as an "extended living room," the interior comes equipped with Sharp's signature home appliances, including monitors and air purifiers as standard features.

The vehicle can also be operated via voice commands, utilizing Sharp’s proprietary AI and sensor technology.

For production, Sharp will collaborate with its parent company, Taiwan’s Foxconn, which specializes in EV manufacturing and design. The company aims to bring the vehicle to market in a few years.

