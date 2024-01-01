Pianist Arrested After Disrupting Shinkansen

KANAGAWA, Sep 16 (News On Japan) - A man arrested for disruptive behavior on a Shinkansen train claims he was arrested for giving a speech.

Hiroshi Kawano, a 42-year-old self-proclaimed pianist, was taken into custody on Sunday morning on charges of obstruction of official duties.

According to police, Kawano caused a disturbance inside the Tokaido Shinkansen on the morning of September 14th. When the train made an emergency stop at Odawara Station, he allegedly kicked a police officer and spat in his face.

The incident caused delays for the Shinkansen, affecting approximately 1,900 passengers.

Kawano denies the charges, stating, "I was arrested for giving a speech."

Source: FNN