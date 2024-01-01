Yabusame Rider Unconscious After Falling From Horse

KAMAKURA, Sep 15 (News On Japan) - A man in his 20s is unconscious after falling from a horse during Yabusame practice at Tsurugaoka Hachimangu in Kamakura.

According to police and other sources, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. Sunday, when a man in his 20s practicing for the Yabusame ritual at Tsurugaoka Hachimangu in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, fell from his horse.

The man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he remains unconscious.

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu had scheduled the traditional Yabusame ritual, where mounted archers shoot arrows at targets, for tomorrow. However, following this accident, they have announced its cancellation.

