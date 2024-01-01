Yabusame Rider Unconscious After Falling From Horse

News On Japan
KAMAKURA, Sep 15 (News On Japan) - A man in his 20s is unconscious after falling from a horse during Yabusame practice at Tsurugaoka Hachimangu in Kamakura.

According to police and other sources, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. Sunday, when a man in his 20s practicing for the Yabusame ritual at Tsurugaoka Hachimangu in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, fell from his horse.

The man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he remains unconscious.

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu had scheduled the traditional Yabusame ritual, where mounted archers shoot arrows at targets, for tomorrow. However, following this accident, they have announced its cancellation.

Source: TBS

