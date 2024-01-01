Gold Chosen as Kanji of the Year for 2024

KYOTO, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - The kanji representing this year's societal trends, 'Kanji of the Year,' was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto, with 'Gold' chosen for 2024, highlighting Paris Olympics and Ohtani's stellar achievements.

At Kiyomizu Temple, head priest Mori Seihan wrote the kanji "Gold" on a large piece of Japanese washi paper during a ceremony.

The "Kanji of the Year" is selected annually in December based on public submissions, which are collected via postcards and online platforms. The single character reflects the societal mood of the year.

This year, over 220,000 votes were submitted nationwide, with "Gold" receiving approximately 12,000 votes to secure first place. The runner-up was "Disaster," while "Soar" came in third.

Reasons for choosing "Gold" included Japan's anticipated gold medal rush at the Paris Olympics, Shohei Ohtani's extraordinary "priceless" performance achieving 50-50, and controversies such as the ruling party’s secret fund scandal and a string of robberies motivated by monetary gain through illegal part-time work.

The "Gold" kanji written by head priest Mori will be displayed at the Kanji Museum in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, starting on December 22nd.

Source: ANN