Fake Police Officer Arrested in Akihabara Extortion Scheme

TOKYO, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - A man impersonating a plainclothes police officer has been arrested for extortion in Tokyo's Akihabara district, allegedly accusing store customers of illicit filming and coercing them into paying money.

Similar incidents have been reported in the area, with total damages estimated at 5.7 million yen.

Authorities arrested Shogo Ikeha, a 36-year-old resident of Shinjuku Ward, on suspicion of extortion. He is accused of targeting a male customer at an electronics store in July, coercing him into paying over 1 million yen.

Ikeha allegedly carried out the scheme with an accomplice, accusing the victim of secretly recording inside the store.

"We are plainclothes officers. A settlement of around 3 million yen should suffice," Ikeha reportedly told the man.

The victim, however, was not engaged in any illicit activity and was merely photographing products. To enhance the ruse, the suspects reportedly involved another individual pretending to be the father of a "victim" of the alleged filming. The man was then forced to withdraw 1.08 million yen in three separate transactions under duress.

Since July, similar scams have been reported six times around Akihabara Station, leading to total losses of approximately 5.7 million yen. Police are investigating Ikeha's connection to these cases. Ikeha remains silent during questioning.