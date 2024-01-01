News On Japan
Society

Fake Police Officer Arrested in Akihabara Extortion Scheme

TOKYO, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - A man impersonating a plainclothes police officer has been arrested for extortion in Tokyo's Akihabara district, allegedly accusing store customers of illicit filming and coercing them into paying money.

Similar incidents have been reported in the area, with total damages estimated at 5.7 million yen.

Authorities arrested Shogo Ikeha, a 36-year-old resident of Shinjuku Ward, on suspicion of extortion. He is accused of targeting a male customer at an electronics store in July, coercing him into paying over 1 million yen.

Ikeha allegedly carried out the scheme with an accomplice, accusing the victim of secretly recording inside the store.

"We are plainclothes officers. A settlement of around 3 million yen should suffice," Ikeha reportedly told the man.

The victim, however, was not engaged in any illicit activity and was merely photographing products. To enhance the ruse, the suspects reportedly involved another individual pretending to be the father of a "victim" of the alleged filming. The man was then forced to withdraw 1.08 million yen in three separate transactions under duress.

Since July, similar scams have been reported six times around Akihabara Station, leading to total losses of approximately 5.7 million yen. Police are investigating Ikeha's connection to these cases. Ikeha remains silent during questioning.

Japan's Dairy Farms Shrink by Half

The number of dairy farms in Japan has halved over the past 15 years, dropping below 10,000 for the first time, raising the alarm about the future of domestic milk production.

Kyoto's Geisha Observe 'Kotohajime'

Geiko and maiko in Kyoto's hanamachi districts participated in the traditional 'Kotohajime' event on December 13th, offering gratitude to those who supported them over the past year and extending early New Year's greetings.

Japan's New Energy Policy Aims to Promote Nuclear

The government is revising its energy policy framework for the first time in three years. Since the Great East Japan Earthquake, the policy has included a commitment to "reduce dependency on nuclear power as much as possible." However, it has been revealed that discussions are underway to remove this wording.

Ex-Wife of ‘Don Juan of Kishu’ Found Not Guilty in Murder Trial

The Wakayama District Court delivered a not-guilty verdict on December 12th in the trial of the former wife of a Wakayama-based wealthy man, popularly known as the ‘Don Juan of Kishu,’ who had been accused of murder and other charges.

Japan's New Cannabis Law Takes Effect

Concern about the growing use of cannabis in Japan, particularly among young people, has prompted new legislation banning the use of cannabis, starting from December 12th.

Nikko Bridge Cleaned for New Year

A dusting ceremony was conducted at Shinkyo Bridge of Nikko Futarasan Shrine in Tochigi Prefecture, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

'Gold' Chosen as Kanji of the Year for 2024

The kanji representing this year's societal trends, 'Kanji of the Year,' was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto, with 'Gold' chosen for 2024, highlighting Paris Olympics and Ohtani's stellar achievements.

Ex-Wife of ‘Don Juan of Kishu’ Found Not Guilty in Murder Trial

The Wakayama District Court delivered a not-guilty verdict on December 12th in the trial of the former wife of a Wakayama-based wealthy man, popularly known as the ‘Don Juan of Kishu,’ who had been accused of murder and other charges.

Japan's New Cannabis Law Takes Effect

Concern about the growing use of cannabis in Japan, particularly among young people, has prompted new legislation banning the use of cannabis, starting from December 12th.

Tokyo Makes First Arrest for Drunk Driving on Bicycle

A man in his 40s was arrested in Tokyo on December 4th for riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol, marking the first arrest in the city since stricter penalties for bicycle DUI came into effect in November.

Osaka Turns Roads Yellow to Help Curb Prostitution

A section of Osaka's Umeda district has been revamped to tackle street solicitation, a persistent issue in the area. The initiative included painting roads bright yellow and adding streetlights to discourage such activities.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo accepts honors

A Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors has received one of the world's highest honors. Nihon Hidankyo accepted this year's Nobel Peace Prize in Norway. It comes as tensions rise around the world -- raising fears over the use of nuclear weapons. (NHK)