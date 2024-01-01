Ex-Wife of ‘Don Juan of Kishu’ Found Not Guilty in Murder Trial

Wakayama, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - The Wakayama District Court delivered a not-guilty verdict on December 12th in the trial of the former wife of a Wakayama-based wealthy man, popularly known as the ‘Don Juan of Kishu,’ who had been accused of murder and other charges.

According to the indictment, Sudo Saki was accused of killing her husband, Nozaki Kosuke, who was 77 at the time, by administering a lethal dose of stimulant drugs at his residence in Tanabe City in May 2018.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence, asserting Sudo was responsible for ordering and receiving the drugs. However, during the December 12th court ruling, the Wakayama District Court pointed out that the stimulant drugs allegedly ordered by Sudo might have been rock candy instead.

The court further stated that Nozaki could have independently obtained stimulant drugs from another source. It concluded that the possibility of Nozaki accidentally overdosing on stimulants could not be ruled out and subsequently handed down a not-guilty verdict.

Source: ANN