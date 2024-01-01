News On Japan
Kyoto's Geisha Observe 'Kotohajime'

KYOTO, Dec 13 (News On Japan) - Geiko and maiko in Kyoto's hanamachi districts participated in the traditional 'Kotohajime' event on December 13th, offering gratitude to those who supported them over the past year and extending early New Year's greetings.

This centuries-old custom dates back to the Edo period. Geiko and maiko visit their mentors and familiar ochaya (tea houses) to express thanks and make pledges for the coming year.

“「おめでとうさんどす。どうぞ相変わりもせずお頼み申します」 Best wishes. We look forward to your continued support,” is a common greeting exchanged during the event.

Yachiyo Inoue, a Living National Treasure and head of the Inoue School of Kyomai dance, remarked, “It’s challenging, but persevere. There’s so much you won’t understand at first; make sure to learn from your older sisters.”

In Gion Kobu, one of Kyoto’s five hanamachi districts, geiko and maiko, dressed in casual kimono, visited Inoue to pay their respects and renew their dedication to their art.

Despite the chilly 4.4°C temperature on Friday morning, the hanamachi was already imbued with the festive spirit of the upcoming New Year.

Source: YOMIURI

Heavy Snow Blankets Northern Japan

Season’s strongest cold wave is causing a sharp increase in snowfall, particularly in northern Japan. Heavy snow is expected to continue until December 15th, with potential disruptions to transportation.

Japan's New Energy Policy Aims to Promote Nuclear

The government is revising its energy policy framework for the first time in three years. Since the Great East Japan Earthquake, the policy has included a commitment to "reduce dependency on nuclear power as much as possible." However, it has been revealed that discussions are underway to remove this wording.

Nikko Bridge Cleaned for New Year

A dusting ceremony was conducted at Shinkyo Bridge of Nikko Futarasan Shrine in Tochigi Prefecture, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

'Gold' Chosen as Kanji of the Year for 2024

The kanji representing this year's societal trends, 'Kanji of the Year,' was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto, with 'Gold' chosen for 2024, highlighting Paris Olympics and Ohtani's stellar achievements.

Ex-Wife of ‘Don Juan of Kishu’ Found Not Guilty in Murder Trial

The Wakayama District Court delivered a not-guilty verdict on December 12th in the trial of the former wife of a Wakayama-based wealthy man, popularly known as the ‘Don Juan of Kishu,’ who had been accused of murder and other charges.

Japan's New Cannabis Law Takes Effect

Concern about the growing use of cannabis in Japan, particularly among young people, has prompted new legislation banning the use of cannabis, starting from December 12th.

Tokyo Makes First Arrest for Drunk Driving on Bicycle

A man in his 40s was arrested in Tokyo on December 4th for riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol, marking the first arrest in the city since stricter penalties for bicycle DUI came into effect in November.

Osaka Turns Roads Yellow to Help Curb Prostitution

A section of Osaka's Umeda district has been revamped to tackle street solicitation, a persistent issue in the area. The initiative included painting roads bright yellow and adding streetlights to discourage such activities.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo accepts honors

A Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors has received one of the world's highest honors. Nihon Hidankyo accepted this year's Nobel Peace Prize in Norway. It comes as tensions rise around the world -- raising fears over the use of nuclear weapons. (NHK)

Suspected Suicide Turns Out to Be Workplace Murder

What was initially thought to be a suicide has now been revealed as a murder, with workplace bullying suspected to be a contributing factor.