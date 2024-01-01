Kyoto's Geisha Observe 'Kotohajime'

KYOTO, Dec 13 (News On Japan) - Geiko and maiko in Kyoto's hanamachi districts participated in the traditional 'Kotohajime' event on December 13th, offering gratitude to those who supported them over the past year and extending early New Year's greetings.

This centuries-old custom dates back to the Edo period. Geiko and maiko visit their mentors and familiar ochaya (tea houses) to express thanks and make pledges for the coming year.

“「おめでとうさんどす。どうぞ相変わりもせずお頼み申します」 Best wishes. We look forward to your continued support,” is a common greeting exchanged during the event.

Yachiyo Inoue, a Living National Treasure and head of the Inoue School of Kyomai dance, remarked, “It’s challenging, but persevere. There’s so much you won’t understand at first; make sure to learn from your older sisters.”

In Gion Kobu, one of Kyoto’s five hanamachi districts, geiko and maiko, dressed in casual kimono, visited Inoue to pay their respects and renew their dedication to their art.

Despite the chilly 4.4°C temperature on Friday morning, the hanamachi was already imbued with the festive spirit of the upcoming New Year.

Source: YOMIURI