JR East offering one-day unlimited rides for 10,000 yen

TOKYO, Dec 06 ( News On Japan ) - JR East is selling a discount ticket for 10,000 yen that allows unlimited travel for one day, including on Shinkansen and limited express trains, available on weekdays from February 14 to March 14 next year.

Travelers will be able to access not only all JR East lines but also five other railway services, including Aoimori Railway and Sanriku Railway.

The ticket is valid for ordinary class seats, including on Shinkansen and limited express trains.

JR East announced, "We plan to support the regional tourism industry by creating travel products that maximize the benefits of weekday travel, with less crowding and cheaper accommodation compared to weekends."

The ticket will be available for purchase from January 14 to the end of February next year, through the online reservation service "Ekinet."