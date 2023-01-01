Metal fragment in donut sticks in customer's throat

TOKYO, Dec 14 ( News On Japan ) - A customer has suffered throat injuries requiring surgery from a donut containing a metal fragment sold at a restaurant in "Ibaraki Flower Park".

The tourist park in Ibaraki Prefecture announced Wednesday that it has voluntary recalled the 'matcha' donuts that had been contaminated when a part of the flour sifter came off.

A metal fragment became stuck in the customer's throat, leading to pain and bleeding, requiring surgery to remove the object. The patient is currently under observation.

The manufacturer said, "The foreign object that caused this incident originated from the wear and tear of the flour sifter during the manufacturing process. We deeply regret the lapse in our quality control system."

The issue was discovered after the customer contacted the park on Dec 8.