Tokyo police conduct mass youth operation in Kabukicho

TOKYO, Dec 18 ( News On Japan ) - Ahead of the winter break, when the number of 'Toyoko kids' is expected to grow around Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district, police have been conducting a mass operation to prevent these street urchins being coerced into crimes such as prostitution.

The operation took place in the "Toyoko" area of Kabukicho, Shinjuku Ward, over three weekends from early morning to dawn, from December 2nd to the morning of December 17th.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, 29 boys and girls aged 12 to 19 were guided during this operation. Among them were a sixth-grade elementary school girl and a third-year middle school girl from Kyoto. Additionally, a girl was found with cough medicine intended for "overdosing," or excessive intake.

This year, approximately 860 minors have been guided in the "Toyoko" area, next to TOHO Cinemas, an increase of about 1.5 times from last year. The Metropolitan Police are intensifying their activities as there have been cases where children in the area are approached and coerced into crimes such as prostitution.