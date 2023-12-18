Abema announces: Winter 2024 Anime Extravaganza

ABEMA Announces Special Marathon: Complete Free Broadcast of Four Anime Series Related to Winter 2024 Lineup!

Starting December 18, 2023, ABEMA will host a special marathon event, streaming all episodes of four anime series related to the Winter 2024 anime lineup.

The series included in this event are "Classroom of the Elite" Season 1-2, "The Weakness of Beatrice the Level Cap Holy Swordswoman," and "Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu" (Moon-led Journey Across Another World).