Osaka police deploy YouTube ads to combat rising marijuana use among youths

OSAKA, Dec 22 ( News On Japan ) - In an innovative move, the Osaka Prefectural Police have initiated a campaign on YouTube, launching targeted advertisements from December 22, aimed at addressing the significant increase in marijuana-related offenses among young people in the region.

This year alone, crimes involving marijuana among young people comprise around 80% of such offenses in Osaka Prefecture.

The advertisement, featuring a stark narration that declares "Marijuana is absolutely unacceptable!!", forms part of a strategic effort by the Osaka Prefectural Police to highlight the growing concern. The campaign was necessitated by the alarming statistic that, as of November's end, individuals under 29 years old comprised approximately 80% of all marijuana-related arrests in the prefecture.

Targeted specifically at the younger demographic, the ads are set to automatically play on YouTube for users aged 18 to 24 in the prefecture, especially when they search for terms related to marijuana or cannabis. This initiative comes as the police intensify their efforts to counteract the spread of misinformation among youths, particularly the understated perception of marijuana's addictive properties. The advertising campaign is slated to continue for a period of three months, aiming to educate and deter young individuals from engaging in marijuana use.