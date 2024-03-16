Shinkansen celebrates Tokyo Disney Resort's 40th anniversary

The collaboration between JR East and Oriental Land Co. was launched on December 22 as a tribute to the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort. The 'Magical Dream Shinkansen' is not just a train ride but an immersive experience, blending the magic of Disney with the speed and convenience of Japanese rail travel.

Set to operate until the end of March next year, this unique Shinkansen will make about four daily trips between Sendai and Tokyo. The launch has added a touch of Disney's famed magic to the daily commute, turning an ordinary journey into an extraordinary adventure.