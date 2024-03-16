Unprecedented cold wave in Japan triggers widespread power outages

TOKYO, Dec 24 ( News On Japan ) - Residents of Joetsu in southern Niigata prefecture are facing a severe cold wave, with snowfall reaching over four times the usual levels for this time of year.

Kenjiro Nishina, a local announcer, reported in front of Joetsu-Myoko Station at 7:00 PM on Saturday night that the snow had accumulated up to his knees, and the cold intensifies as heavy snowfall continues.

The extraordinary weather conditions have led to unusual traffic incidents, with Nishina describing a car that had skidded and was left leaning in the opposite lane. The vehicle, surrounded by safety cones, was partially lifted off the ground, indicative of the hazardous road conditions.

The most significant impact of this intense cold wave has been widespread power outages, profoundly affecting the daily lives of the citizens. An 89-year-old resident who has witnessed the city's weather for over six decades, expressed his astonishment at the unprecedented snowfall. He recounted how the sudden loss of electricity forced him to rely on a kerosene stove for warmth. During an interview, the power was unexpectedly restored, bringing a moment of relief amidst the severe weather crisis.

Tohoku Electric Power reported that the power outages began on Dec 22, affected over a thousand households in Joetsu City alone.

The situation in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, is equally dire, with Hiroshi Odawara reporting continued isolation in the Ichinose area. The only access road remains cut off, leaving several districts in a state of isolation, affecting 97 households as of Saturday evening.

Contrasting with these harsh conditions, Tokyo's Odaiba area celebrated the season with a brief but vibrant fireworks display set to Christmas music. Despite the biting cold, the spectacle drew numerous couples, capturing the moment against the wintry backdrop.

The Kanto region experienced its coldest day of the season on the 23rd, with temperatures plummeting below 0°C in about 90% of the area.

The severe weather has also disrupted essential services, impacting home delivery businesses. In Rumoi, Hokkaido, "Sapporo Kaisen Maru," a prominent sushi delivery chain, struggled with increased demand and challenging delivery conditions. The owner of the Rumoi store noted the necessity of using disposable containers for deliveries due to inaccessible roads, a significant deviation from their standard practices. The store anticipated a surge in orders for Christmas Eve, expecting about 100 deliveries, double the usual amount.

Meteorologists emphasize the need for ongoing vigilance against "Polar Lows," a weather phenomenon characterized by small low-pressure systems that form when cold air flows over relatively warm seawater. These systems can cause significant snowfall and strong winds, especially along the Japan Sea coast. This year's higher-than-average sea temperatures could lead to more frequent and intense Polar Lows, warranting continuous monitoring and preparedness.