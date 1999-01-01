Landslide engulfs vehicles on Nara highway

NARA, Dec 24 ( News On Japan ) - A landslide along a national highway in Nara Prefecture on Saturday night has swept up multiple vehicles in Shimokitayama, leading to a major rescue operation.

Authorities were alerted to the disaster at around 9:00 PM after a passerby reported the incident to the police. The landslide, engulfing a significant stretch of the highway, spanned a height of 5 meters and a width of 20 to 30 meters, according to initial reports.

The catastrophe trapped at least one vehicle under the debris. A 53-year-old man, who was in the car at the time of the incident, found himself pinned down by his legs, unable to escape. After enduring hours under the rubble, he was finally rescued at about 4:20 AM on Sunday morning. The man, while injured, was conscious during the rescue.

The rescued man suggested that several other vehicles, which were ahead of him on the road, might also have been caught in the landslide. This has prompted a full-scale search operation. Police and emergency services plan to deploy helicopters Sunday to assess the situation and search for any additional victims.

This area had previously experienced a landslide in May, resulting in ongoing construction work and restrictions on the road to a single lane. The cause of the latest landslide, which occurred in clear weather conditions without rain or snow, is under investigation.