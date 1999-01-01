"The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You" Anime Season 2 Confirmed
News On Japan -- Dec 25
The second season of the TV anime "The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You" has been confirmed.
Along with the announcement, a "Season 2 Production Decision PV" has also been released. Additionally, a celebratory illustration by character designer Akane Yano has been shared.
News On Japan - Dec 25
Nearly two days after a landslide hit a national highway in Shimokitayama Village, Nara Prefecture, rescuers are still unable to reach a man in his 70s who went fishing and is presumed trapped under the mud.
News On Japan - Dec 25
High-end department store Takashimaya has issued an apology following more than 220 customer complaints regarding their Christmas cakes collapsing.
NHK - Dec 25
Japanese shipping firms are changing the routes of their ships to avoid the Red Sea, where Yemen's anti-government Houthi group has been attacking passing vessels.
News On Japan - Dec 24
A two-year-old boy was tragically hit and killed by a car driven by his father in a residential area of Hokkaido on Saturday, believed to have been caused in part by a snow pile that obscured the driver's view.
News On Japan - Dec 24
Residents of Joetsu in southern Niigata prefecture are facing a severe cold wave, with snowfall reaching over four times the usual levels for this time of year.
News On Japan - Dec 23
A tragic incident unfolded on Friday night at a family restaurant in Yokosuka, where a 52-year-old man was apprehended for a brutal attack that led to the death of a woman, stabbed in the chest with a Japanese sword.
News On Japan - Dec 23
In a landmark move to address declining birthrates, the Japanese government has announced free college tuition for families with 3 or more children as part of the 'Children's Future Strategy', a comprehensive plan ratified by Cabinet on Friday.
News On Japan - Dec 22
In an innovative move, the Osaka Prefectural Police have initiated a campaign on YouTube, launching targeted advertisements from December 22, aimed at addressing the significant increase in marijuana-related offenses among young people.
News On Japan - Dec 22
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has finalized a comprehensive guideline to promote better sleep health, advocating over 6 hours of shut-eye for adults, and 9 to 12 hours for elementary school kids.
News On Japan - Dec 22
In a shocking incident captured on a dashcam, a truck was seen abruptly crossing the center line and veering into oncoming traffic on a Hiroshima highway. Seconds later, it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite lane.
News On Japan - Dec 21
As record snowfall continues in Rumoi City, Hokkaido, local residents are facing significant hardships, with one resilient elderly man, confined to his home for three days with depleted food supplies, braving the blizzard with a walking stick for essential provisions.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Tokyo is currently facing an unprecedented surge in streptocococcal infections, marking the first instance since record-keeping commenced in 1999 that these infections have escalated to an alert level.
News On Japan - Dec 21
To tackle the growing concerns of 'bullet climbing' on Mount Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to roll out new regulations, including limiting the number of daily hikers to 4,000 and closing gates from 4 PM to 2 AM.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Daihatsu has announced a complete halt in shipments of all its cars following the discovery of fraudulent safety tests.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Japan's government has decided to partially legalize "ridesharing," where private drivers can use their personal vehicles to transport passengers for a fee, starting from April next year.
NHK - Dec 21
Weather officials say coastal areas along the Sea of Japan are expected to see the first heavy snow of the season later this week as a midwinter-level cold air mass flows into the Japanese archipelago.