Tokyo police to help victims of host club exploitation

TOKYO, Dec 25 (News On Japan) -
In the wake of widespread reports of excessive billing from unscrupulous host clubs, especially in hot spots such as Kabukicho, Tokyo police have established a dedicated consultation service starting Dec 25.
There have been numerous cases of customers being charged exorbitant fees at host clubs beyond their capacity to pay.
During inspections conducted this month, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police found that more than 70% of approximately 200 clubs investigated were charging amounts higher than their listed prices.
In response, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police has set up a 'crime victim consultation service for host clubs and men's concept cafes' at a Shinjuku youth center.
Professional counselors will offer consultations and support, and in cases where criminal activity is suspected, information will be shared with the investigative department.
The service also includes phone consultations.
News On Japan - Dec 25
