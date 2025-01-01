Japan taxi licence test to be available in 20 languages

TOKYO, Dec 26 ( News On Japan ) - In a move to ease Japan's acute shortage of taxi drivers, the National Police Agency will make available the 'Class 2' driver's license test, required for driving passenger transport vehicles, in multiple foreign languages.

The National Police Agency has been distributing foreign language test samples to police stations nationwide, with Ukrainian added to the list last year, making the test accessible in 20 languages.

The 'Class 1' driver's license test, required for driving personal vehicles, has been offered in various languages since 2009, while the 'Class 2' test has only been available only in Japanese. This has made it challenging for foreigners to pass the test, leading to a shortage of drivers.

The NPA is also considering increasing the maximum daily training hours to shorten the training period needed for obtaining the 'Class 2' license.