Cracked cockpit window briefly closes Narita runway

TOKYO, Dec 27 ( News On Japan ) - A Vietnam Airlines aircraft that experienced a cracked cockpit window during a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, landed safely at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing the runway for inspection.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, despite the damage to the aircraft's cockpit window, the plane continued its journey and landed at Narita Airport as scheduled at approximately 1:30 PM.

Following the incident, Narita Airport authorities temporarily closed the runway to conduct a thorough inspection but found no major problems and the runway was reopened after about 3 minutes.

The cause of the crack in the cockpit window is still unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances leading to this incident.

On board the aircraft were 94 passengers and crew members. No injuries were reported.