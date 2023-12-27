Researchers find huge cliff near epicenter of 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake

A group of international researchers including Japanese professors says it found a huge cliff in deep waters near the epicenter of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.
The group consists of scientists from Japanese and overseas universities and research institutes, including Niigata University, and the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology.
In September last year, the group used the manned US submersible Limiting Factor to explore the seabed about 7,500 meters deep in the Japan Trench, off Miyagi Prefecture.
The survey discovered that a nearly vertical cliff with a height of about 26 meters was created near the epicenter. The researchers also found that the surrounding area was dotted with angular mud blocks, which are said to be formed when mud accumulating on the seabed suddenly collapses.
The group says such a topographic feature was not confirmed when a different research team conducted a sonar survey in the same area before the 2011 earthquake.
The group put forward the idea that the powerful earthquake could have caused a fault to slip deep under the seabed and move up about 60 meters, with the upper part believed to have emerged as a cliff.
Dec 28 (ANNnewsCH) - 東日本大震災によって海底にできた断層の崖を世界で初めて発見した共同研究グループが会見を開き、「災害予測の精度高度化に貢献できれば」と期待を寄せました。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 28
The labor union of budget airline Jetstar Japan continues its strike over unpaid wages, threatening to spill into the New Year holiday season as negotiations with the company break down.
CNA - Dec 28
A move by Japan to provide Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine will have "grave consequences" for Russia-Japan ties, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
NHK - Dec 28
A group of international researchers including Japanese professors says it found a huge cliff in deep waters near the epicenter of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.
News On Japan - Dec 27
Live video footage has captured the moment a mysterious 600 gram piece of metal fell from the sky and bounced off the roof a car that was waiting at traffic lights in Anjo City, Aichi Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 27
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft that experienced a cracked cockpit window during a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, landed safely at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing the runway for inspection.
News On Japan - Dec 27
Three female employees in their 20s, working at a tax office in Tokyo, were suspended from their jobs by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau on Tuesday for working in nightclubs and engaging in 'Papa Katsu,' or sugar dating.
NHK - Dec 27
Japanese boxing superstar Inoue Naoya has become the second person in the sport's history to win all four major titles in two weight divisions.
News On Japan - Dec 26
A 25-year-old man has been arrested over the fatally stabbing of a woman in a Nagoya karaoke box on Tuesday, while another woman was discovered drowned in his bath.
News On Japan - Dec 26
Rescue teams at the site of a major landslide in Nara Prefecture that swept away a national highway Saturday night have discovered a vehicle buried under the rubble that is suspected to belong to a missing man in his 70s.
News On Japan - Dec 26
A Shinkansen driver, employed by JR Central, has been disciplined for using a company-issued smartphone for personal purposes while operating the high-speed train.
News On Japan - Dec 26
Japan faces a severe shortage of teachers, with more than 3,000 positions in schools remaining vacant, according to a recent survey conducted by the All Japan Federation of Teachers' and Staff Unions.
News On Japan - Dec 25
High-end department store Takashimaya has issued an apology following more than 220 customer complaints regarding their Christmas cakes collapsing.
NHK - Dec 25
Japanese shipping firms are changing the routes of their ships to avoid the Red Sea, where Yemen's anti-government Houthi group has been attacking passing vessels.
News On Japan - Dec 24
A two-year-old boy was tragically hit and killed by a car driven by his father in a residential area of Hokkaido on Saturday, believed to have been caused in part by a snow pile that obscured the driver's view.
News On Japan - Dec 24
Residents of Joetsu in southern Niigata prefecture are facing a severe cold wave, with snowfall reaching over four times the usual levels for this time of year.
News On Japan - Dec 23
A tragic incident unfolded on Friday night at a family restaurant in Yokosuka, where a 52-year-old man was apprehended for a brutal attack that led to the death of a woman, stabbed in the chest with a Japanese sword.