News On Japan
Sci-Tech

First Oral Abortion Pill in Japan Faces Setback in Approval Process

TOKYO, Sep 26 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has postponed discussions on the use of the country's first oral abortion pill in clinics, citing the need to bolster medical infrastructure.

The oral abortion pill "Mefeego Pack," approved in April last year for medical abortions, currently requires administration in a facility capable of admitting patients.

Following post-market surveys that confirmed a certain level of safety, the Ministry of Health had been considering the pill's use in clinics without inpatient facilities. Last month, this proposal was endorsed by a specialized committee.

However, in response to this plan, the Japan Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists submitted a statement to the ministry, arguing that the necessary preparations for the medical system, including training for clinics and coordination with medical facilities, are not yet in place.

Reacting to this, the Ministry of Health announced at a council meeting on the 25th that it would reconsider the pill's use in clinics without inpatient facilities through further discussions within the specialized committee.

It is considered unusual for a conclusion reached by the specialized committee to be reconsidered in this manner.

The Ministry of Health stated, "We aim to swiftly establish a system that will make the medication easily accessible for women who need it."

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

New Red Lights for Japan's Police Cars

Japan's National Police Agency is introducing new patrol cars equipped with red lights designed to assist people with hearing impairments, flashing differently depending on whether the vehicle is on an emergency run or a routine patrol.

Over 300 New Geoglyphs Discovered by Yamagata University in Nazca

Yamagata University, which has been conducting research on the Nazca geoglyphs in Peru, announced the discovery of over 300 new geoglyphs, depicting a variety of subjects, including humans and animals.

University of Tokyo Raises Tuition Fees for First Time in 20 Years

The University of Tokyo has officially decided to increase tuition by approximately 110,000 yen for incoming undergraduate students starting next academic year, bringing the total to 642,960 yen.

Death toll rises to 9 in Japan's Ishikawa following heavy rain

Emergency officials say the death toll from record rainfall in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture has risen to nine. (NHK)

Russian military plane intrudes into Japanese airspace, Tokyo lodges protest

A Japanese government spokesperson says a Russian military airplane entered Japanese airspace three times on Monday. (NHK)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

First Oral Abortion Pill in Japan Faces Setback in Approval Process

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has postponed discussions on the use of the country's first oral abortion pill in clinics, citing the need to bolster medical infrastructure.

Copper Slag: A Professional Blasting Material and an Effective Replacement in Composite cements, Concrete and Mortar

Copper slag is widely used in multiple types of applications, as professional blasting material, additive for different types of composite cements, roofing, concrete and mortar, additive in paving tiles industry, granular replacement for different mixtures of hot asphalt, material used for granular roof tiles production and granular base for different mixtures.

Flying Car Shows Potential for Disaster Relief

A test flight for flying cars was conducted in Wakayama Prefecture on Saturday, reaching an altitude of 40 meters, demonstrating stability in windy conditions.

Endangered Beetle Captured in Fukuoka for First Time in 20 Years

The endangered Shimagengorou, a fast-swimming beetle known to inhabit still waters such as ponds and rice paddies, has been captured for the first time in 20 years in Ukiha City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

Martian Stone Discovered by Japanese Team to Be Featured at Osaka-Kansai Expo

A new highlight for the Osaka-Kansai Expo, which will be held next year, has been revealed: a 'Martian stone,' roughly the size of a rugby ball, black and rugged.

Japanese Scientists Win Ig Nobel Prize for Anus Breathing Discovery

In this year's Ig Nobels, Japanese researchers have won an award for discovering that mammals can breathe through their anuses, opening a new pathway for ventilators.

The Japanese Astronaut Who Hated Space: Akiyama Toyohiro

In 1990, journalist Akiyama Toyohiro became the first Japanese astronaut and journalist in space. Too bad he had such a rough time of it. (Unseen Japan)

Fuel Debris Removal Restarts: How Dangerous Is It?

The removal of fuel debris, a crucial and highly challenging part of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant decommissioning process, has resumed. This process, regarded as the most difficult aspect of the decommissioning effort, focuses on extracting melted and solidified nuclear fuel, known as fuel debris, from the plant's reactors.