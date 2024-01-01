First Oral Abortion Pill in Japan Faces Setback in Approval Process

TOKYO, Sep 26 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has postponed discussions on the use of the country's first oral abortion pill in clinics, citing the need to bolster medical infrastructure.

The oral abortion pill "Mefeego Pack," approved in April last year for medical abortions, currently requires administration in a facility capable of admitting patients.

Following post-market surveys that confirmed a certain level of safety, the Ministry of Health had been considering the pill's use in clinics without inpatient facilities. Last month, this proposal was endorsed by a specialized committee.

However, in response to this plan, the Japan Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists submitted a statement to the ministry, arguing that the necessary preparations for the medical system, including training for clinics and coordination with medical facilities, are not yet in place.

Reacting to this, the Ministry of Health announced at a council meeting on the 25th that it would reconsider the pill's use in clinics without inpatient facilities through further discussions within the specialized committee.

It is considered unusual for a conclusion reached by the specialized committee to be reconsidered in this manner.

The Ministry of Health stated, "We aim to swiftly establish a system that will make the medication easily accessible for women who need it."

Source: ANN