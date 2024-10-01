Ishiba Frames Three Pillars

TOKYO, Oct 04 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Ishiba has instructed relevant ministers to draft economic measures focused on addressing rising prices, strengthening growth, and ensuring safety and security.

The prime minister outlined three key pillars for the economic measures: Tackling high prices; Enhancing growth potential; and Ensuring safety and security.

For the first pillar, combating high prices, the measures include provisions such as grants for low-income households and the promotion of energy-efficient housing.

The second pillar, enhancing growth potential, features policies like new regional revitalization initiatives and support for wage increases in small and medium-sized enterprises. The third pillar, ensuring safety and security, includes restoration and reconstruction efforts for disaster-affected areas, starting with the Noto region.

According to government officials, the specific policies are planned to be approved in a Cabinet meeting after the House of Representatives election scheduled for October 27th. The supplementary budget required for these measures is aimed to be passed within the year.

Source: ANN