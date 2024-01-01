News On Japan
Defense Minister Joins Training as 11 Nations Gather

TOKYO, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - The Ground Self-Defense Force's First Airborne Brigade held its annual "First Parachute Training" exercise at the Narashino Training Ground in Chiba Prefecture, where Defense Minister Nakatanit also took part in the drills.

This year’s exercise simulated the defense of remote islands against foreign invasions, with around 210 personnel parachuting in from helicopters and transport aircraft.

A record 11 countries, including newly participating nations such as Italy and the Philippines, joined the training alongside the United States and the United Kingdom. Prior to the main exercise, Nakatani underwent training to practice parachute landing procedures.

Nakatani remarked: "Joint training exercises strengthen efforts toward realizing Japan’s Indo-Pacific defense strategy."

Source: テレ東BIZ

